Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ricardo José Haddad Musi Reveals Connection Between Huichol Art And Lebanese Mosaics


2026-01-20 01:31:16
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Art, in all its forms, can build bridges between seemingly distant cultures. Ricardo José Haddad Musi, a Mexican businessman and expert in cultural heritage, notes that a surprising example emerges when comparing the geometric patterns of Huichol art, originating in Mexico, with those of Lebanese mosaics, a legacy of Mediterranean and Arab traditions.

Although separated by thousands of miles and distinct historical contexts, both styles reveal visual and cultural similarities that reinforce the idea of art as a universal language.

Sacred Geometry and Shared Spirituality

Ricardo José Haddad Musi emphasizes that, in Huichol art, the intense colors and geometric figures are not merely decorative: they are spiritual symbols laden with meaning. The deer, peyote, concentric lines, and rhomboid shapes represent a dialogue with nature and the cosmos. Each design is a coded narrative, a portal to the Wixárika worldview.

Lebanese mosaics, in turn, inherit the Byzantine and Islamic traditions of transforming geometry into a spiritual vehicle. Haddad Musi points out that“the repetitive patterns of stars, stylized flowers, and intertwined polygons not only adorn walls and floors, but also convey a philosophical concept: the infinity of the universe and the unity of the divine.” In both cases, geometry becomes a language that transcends the material and connects human beings with the transcendent.

A visual dialogue between cultures

The parallels between Huichol beadwork and the ceramic tiles of Lebanese mosaics are evident in their artisanal precision and hypnotic effect, observes the cultural heritage specialist. In both Middle Eastern temples and Huichol altars and tables, geometric shapes invite contemplation, creating a space for spiritual reflection.

Cultural crossover highlights that, beyond borders, people use similar symbols to express the ineffable. According to Haddad Musi, Lebanese mosaics and Huichol art can be read as two chapters of the same story: humanity's quest for order, beauty, and connection with the sacred through universal patterns.

Lastly, Ricardo José Haddad Musi emphasized that in times of globalization and intercultural dialogue, recognizing these similarities not only enriches artistic appreciation but also reinforces the idea that art serves as a common language that unites humanity in its diversity.

MENAFN20012026003118003196ID1110625987



EIN Presswire

