INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Trip Group Limited - TCOM

The investigation concerns whether and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 14, 2026, issued a press release“announc[ing] that it has received a notice of investigation from the State Administration for Market Regulations of the People's Republic of China (the 'SAMR'). According to the notice, the SAMR has commenced an investigation involving the Company pursuant to the Anti-Monopoly Law of the People's Republic of China.”

On this news, American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $12.90 per ADR, or 17.05%, to close at $62.78 per ADR on January 14, 2026.

