NCHE Launches 'Hope In Action' Podcast On 10Th Anniversary Of National Day Of Racial Healing

On the 10th anniversary of the National Day of Racial Healing, the National Collaborative for Health Equity (NCHE) announces the launch of its new podcast series, HOPE in Action. The inaugural episode, featuring interdisciplinary artists and healers Mahoganee Amiger and April Fitzpatrick, explores the profound role of the arts and culture in fostering healing justice and advancing health equity in historically marginalized communities.

In this compelling conversation, Amiger and Fitzpatrick share personal stories and professional insights that highlight the transformative power of creative expression. From middle school music residencies that boosted students' confidence and academic performance to community art initiatives addressing racial trauma, the podcast episode underscores how art can be a catalyst for individual and collective healing.

“Art is not just decoration-it's the infrastructure of care,” says Fitzpatrick, founder of Pineapples with Purpose, a mobile arts and health initiative.“It creates spaces for truth-telling, narrative change, and emotional literacy, helping communities reclaim their health and well-being.”

Amiger, co-founder of Responsible Artistry and CEO of The Mahoganee Experience, reflects on the ripple effects of creative engagement:“When the community tells you that your work is helping them heal, it's a reminder that purpose-led artistry is bigger than us. It's about creating spaces where people feel seen, heard, and empowered.”

Dr. Gail C. Christopher, Executive Director of NCHE( ), said it is appropriate to link the HOPE in Action podcast series to the National Day of Racial Healing, noting that the celebration“provides opportunities for overcoming barriers to embracing our interdependence and shared humanity.” She added,“Let us move together toward the actualization of the promise expressed by the nation's founders that all are created equal, that their Creator endows them with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

In the 10 years since the W.K. Kellogg Foundation launched the National Day of Racial Healing, millions of Americans have participated in healing activities in their communities designed to deepen human connections and increase understanding by sharing stories that help build solidarity and the virtues needed within our multiracial democracy. Today, Organizations in 41 states will be presenting healing activities.

In the spirit of racial healing, the HOPE in Action first podcast highlights how art can be a powerful tool for addressing health inequities and systemic challenges. The episode also explores the intersection of art and science, emphasizing the measurable impact of creative practices on mental health, emotional resilience, and social connection, and helping reduce stress hormones to foster neuroplasticity.

Key takeaways from the episode include:

.Art as Data - Creative expression provides valuable insights into community needs and strengths.

.Healing Through Visibility - People heal when they are seen and heard, not merely studied.

.Upstream Solutions- Art can help to address root causes of inequities, fostering prevention rather than reaction.

.Culture as Care - In communities rich with history and tradition, culture is a vital component of health and healing.

Viewers and listeners are also treated to a moving performance by Amiger, whose original song, The Well, serves as a poignant reminder of the resilience and hope that art can inspire.

“HOPE in Action is a call to action,” said Dr. Christopher.“By amplifying voices like Amiger's and Fitzpatrick's, NCHE aims to inspire communities, policymakers, and practitioners to embrace the transformative potential of arts and culture in advancing health equity.”

Tune in to Episode 1 of HOPE in Action now at /hope-in-action-podcasts, on your favorite podcast platform, or on YouTube. New episodes will appear monthly.

About NCHE

Founded in 2014, NCHE was established to promote health equity through action,

leadership, inclusion, and collaboration. We work to create environments that foster

the best possible health outcomes for all populations, regardless of race, ethnicity,

socioeconomic status, or nativity. NCHE also works to improve conditions for health and well-being, including housing, education, income and wealth, and the physical and social environment. Further, we must address historical and contemporary structural, institutional, and interpersonal racism, which fuels inequities in our society.