Blank Rome Adds Private Equity Litigation Leader Will Weltman As Partner In Chicago

Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that William"Will" S. Weltman has joined the firm's Chicago office as a partner in the Business Litigation group and Food & Beverage and Technology industry teams. Will brings significant experience in complex litigation and counseling, particularly for private equity firms and their portfolio companies facing intricate and high stakes contractual, trade secret, and technology disputes. He also represents high net worth individuals and family offices in trust and estate litigation. He joins Blank Rome from Reed Smith LLP.

Since opening in 2019 with just four partners, Blank Rome's Chicago office has grown into a dynamic team of more than 30 attorneys. This growth has been fueled by the addition of accomplished partners over the past year, including litigators Ferlillia V. Roberson, Allison N. Powers, Rachel G. Pontikes, and Emily L. Hussey. The continued expansion in Chicago underscores Blank Rome's commitment to serving clients in key markets with exceptional counsel and innovative solutions.

“We are excited to welcome Will to Blank Rome and our national Business Litigation practice,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome's Chair and Managing Partner.“Will has a proven track record of guiding private equity firms and their portfolio companies through complicated disputes with a strategic, business‐oriented approach. His unique ability to act as outside counsel with an in‐house perspective makes him an invaluable resource for our clients. We look forward to the contributions he will make to our Chicago office and to the value he will deliver to clients operating across markets.”

Will is an accomplished litigator representing private equity clients and their portfolio companies focused on food, consumer, and industrial product manufacturing and distribution, as well as those in the hospitality sector. For many of these companies, he often serves as outside in-house counsel, advising clients to manage risk, avoid litigation, and, when necessary, handling disputes from inception through trial and appeal.

He also has experience advising clients on cross‐border disputes and international litigation involving parties in Asia and the European Union. His experience working on international matters spans international arbitration, distribution and supply agreements, hospitality agreements, and trade secrets. Will has also worked with technology clients to resolve commercial disputes involving artificial intelligence, transformative and disruptive technologies, technology transactions, and data-related disputes and investigations.

“Private equity firms and their portfolio companies are navigating a rapidly shifting litigation landscape, from valuation and governance disputes to regulatory, cybersecurity, and ESG challenges,” said Evan H. Lechtman, partner and co‐chair of the Business Litigation group.“Will's deep understanding of these evolving risks, combined with his practical approach to resolving complex litigation matters, will be a tremendous asset to our clients as they manage risk and pursue growth in this dynamic environment.”

For his high net worth and family office clients, Will has become a go-to attorney for trust and estate disputes. He has defended clients in contentious trust litigation, as well as litigation against executors and trustees for breach of fiduciary duties. He takes the same approach with his trust and estate clients by focusing on resolving their disputes in an efficient manner and to protect against future problems.

“I am excited to join Blank Rome's exceptional litigation team,” said Will.“The collaborative culture, the energy in the Chicago office, and the firm's deep commitment to litigation excellence are what drew me here. Blank Rome's highly regarded practices, focused industry teams, and geographic footprint allow me to deliver even greater service to my clients. I look forward to working with my new colleagues and contributing to the success of the firm and our clients.”

In addition to his litigation practice, Will is active in pro bono representation in a variety of matters, including civil rights claims to effectuate change in the criminal justice system, reflecting Blank Rome's commitment to pro bono and community service.

He earned his J.D. from the John Marshall Law School, graduating as valedictorian. During his time there, he served as Editor-In-Chief of The John Marshall Law Review. Prior to law school, Will received his B.A., cum laude, from Illinois Wesleyan University.

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 16 offices and 800 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. For more information, please visit blankrome.

