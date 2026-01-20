Belal Deiranieh Joins Atkinsréalis As Senior Vice President, Driving Regional Transportation Growth

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE: January, 2025 – AtkinsRéalis, a world-class engineering services company, has appointed Belal Deiranieh as Senior Vice President, Transportation for its Middle East operations. Belal will be responsible for Rail, Roads, Aviation, and Defense, bringing these areas together under a new dedicated market.

Belal brings over 25 years of international experience in engineering and construction, including two decades in the Middle East. He has a strong track record in delivering major infrastructure projects and driving business growth across the region.

He joins AtkinsRéalis from SYSTRA Saudi Arabia, where he served as CEO, spearheading the company's restructuring and expansion in the Kingdom's transportation sector. Under his leadership, SYSTRA delivered landmark mobility and infrastructure projects in NEOM, Qiddiya, Alula, and Makkah, as well as the Riyadh Metro, which was opened for passenger service in 2024.

Previously, Belal held leadership positions at Louis Berger (now WSP), where he drove operational growth in Qatar before assuming a regional role as Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Middle East. He also worked with Bechtel, delivering major projects across the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.

Speaking on his appointment, Campbell Gray, CEO, AtkinsRéalis, Middle East, said:“Belal's extensive experience and visionary leadership make him the ideal choice to lead our transportation business in the Middle East. His appointment underscores our commitment to delivering world-class solutions for clients and communities at a time of unprecedented growth in the sector.”

Belal Deiranieh said:“I am thrilled to join AtkinsRéalis at such a pivotal time for the transportion sector and for the company. I look forward to working with our talented teams to deliver transformative projects that shape the future of mobility and infrastructure in the region.”

In his new role, Belal will lead the regional transport business, focusing on strategic growth, operational excellence, and delivering innovative solutions for clients across the Middle East.