Arunachal Guv Calls On Civil Servants To Be Facilitators Of Growth And Innovation

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Jan 20 (IANS) Emphasising the evolving role of the civil services in nation-building, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Tuesday urged officers to move beyond control-oriented regulation and imbibe a spirit of passion and facilitation to drive growth, innovation, and opportunity.

The Governor, while interacting with the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service probationers at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, asked them to ensure every policy and welfare scheme reaches the last mile, especially citizens in remote, border, and underserved areas.

Effective governance must go beyond files and reports to listening on the ground, understanding real challenges, and resolving issues with sensitivity and urgency, he said.

The Governor advised the officer trainees to adopt a citizen-centric approach rooted in the spirit of service, placing compassion, dignity, and the needs of the common person at the heart of governance. He exhorted them to view themselves not merely as administrators, but as architects of Viksit Bharat, enabling a strong, self-reliant, and confident nation.

Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) asked the Civil Service officers to align every action with the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision by ensuring inclusive, equitable, and sustainable development for all sections of society. He advised them to leverage technology to improve efficiency, monitoring and transparency, while anchoring decisions in empathy, ethics, and human judgment.

At the same time, continuously strengthen institutional and individual capacities through initiatives such as fostering professionalism, adaptability, and a culture of lifelong learning in public service, the Governor said.

Earlier, the Director, Administrative Training Centre, Nahalagun, Pate Marik briefed the Governor about the training courses imparted to the probationers. 47 officers from the 2025 Batch of APCS participated in the interaction. In a separate event, the Governor on Tuesday conferred the Bharat Scouts and Guides Rajya Puraskar to 33 outstanding awardees, including 16 Guides, in the 23rd Rajya Puraskar Award Ceremony held at Lok Bhavan.

In total, 114 Scouts and Guides, including 61 Guides, qualified for the prestigious State-level award this year. The Governor congratulated the awardees for their accomplishment and expressed his hope that they will inspire their peers.

He encouraged them to aim higher by striving for the Rashtrapati Puraskar, the highest honour in the Bharat Scouts and Guides movement.

The Governor advised the awardees to strike a fine balance between tradition and technology, maintain physical fitness, engage in outdoor activities, and make the regular practice of Yoga a part of their daily lives.

Emphasising holistic well-being, he also urged them to stay physically and mentally fit, adapt positively to challenges, and always act with compassion.