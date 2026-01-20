Centre Must Take Serious Note Of Illegal Coal Mining: Meghalaya Congress

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Jan 20 (IANS) Veteran Meghalaya Congress leader Manuel Badwar, on Tuesday, called upon the Central government to take serious note of the continuing menace of illegal coal mining and transportation in the state, asserting that repeated incidents linked to the practice reflect administrative failure and a lack of accountability.

Reacting to recent mishaps associated with illegal coal mining in the East Jaintia Hills district, Badwar said the unregulated extraction and supply of coal has been damaging Meghalaya's economy for years.

He alleged that despite clear judicial and regulatory directions, illegal activities continue unabated, and stressed that the time has come to hold the state government responsible for its inability to curb the practice.

The Congress leader said the persistence of illegal mining not only endangers lives but also undermines sustainable development and environmental protection in the state.

He urged the Centre to intervene decisively to ensure compliance with existing laws and to protect local communities from further harm.

Meanwhile, Badwar welcomed the state government's recent initiative allowing school dropouts to re-enter the education system and appear for matriculation examinations, describing it as a positive and humane step.

He said education should not be constrained by age and that providing a second chance to those who were unable to complete Class 10 earlier could help rebuild confidence and open new opportunities.

"Learning does not end with age. People should be encouraged to overcome past setbacks and move forward," he said, adding that the move reflects a constructive approach by the State Education Department.

However, Badwar cautioned that such initiatives address only a fraction of the deeper challenges plaguing Meghalaya's education sector.

He said the system requires urgent and comprehensive reforms, pointing to persistent shortcomings in learning outcomes, shortage of qualified teachers and inadequate training mechanisms.

Referring to various performance indicators, he said these have consistently exposed structural weaknesses in the sector.

"It is widely acknowledged that Meghalaya remains extremely weak in education," he remarked.

Calling for stronger political ownership, Badwar urged the state government to act with urgency and seriousness.

He said more political leaders must actively engage in shaping education reforms and questioned the effectiveness of leadership in the Education Department, asserting that state Ministers handling the portfolio must demonstrate greater competence, commitment and accountability to bring meaningful change.