Southern Region: Annual Cultural And Sports Activities Assessment Meeting

The Administration of the Southern Region recently conducted an annual assessment meeting on cultural and sports activities in region in Mendefera.

During the meeting, heads of culture and sports branches from the region's twelve sub-zones presented their annual activity reports. Extensive discussions followed, focusing on the achievements, strengths, and challenges encountered in the implementation of cultural and sports programs.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Abraham Yohannes, Director General of Culture and Sports, stated that significant archaeological exploration and excavation activities have been carried out in the Adewhaza area of Mendefera Sub-Zone, as well as in the Hadamu and Adi-Deglel areas of Dekemhare Sub-Zone. He further noted that research has been conducted on the nomenclature, origins, and meanings of villages and historical sites across the Southern Region.

The Governor of the Southern Region, Mr. Habteab Tesfatsion, expressed the regional administration's readiness to strengthen its contribution to ongoing efforts aimed at fostering competitiveness and a spirit of victory among athletes. He called on relevant institutions and government bodies to ensure that athlete transfers are conducted in accordance with the law and that equity is maintained, emphasizing the need to develop and advance all sports disciplines within the framework of the allocated budget.

For his part, the Chairperson of the Southern Region Congress, Mr. Welday Gebre, underscored that cultural and sports activities are complementary and serve as essential foundations for societal development and continuity. He called for intensified efforts to promote a culture of reading among all segments of society.

Participants discussed the reports in detail and adopted various recommendations.

Furthermore, it was noted that key priorities of the 2026 Action Plan include enhancing research on tangible and intangible cultural heritage, conducting awareness-raising campaigns on the preservation of historical relics, strengthening the Awra Award, and improving artistic capacity, among other initiatives.

