IKO Celebrates 75 Years Of Proven Performance At IRE 2026

Las Vegas, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IKO returns to the International Roofing Expo (IRE) 2026, the roofing industry's most influential annual event, with highlights across residential, commercial, metals, and manufacturing. IRE continues to be a key forum for IKO to connect with contractors, distributors, and industry peers while showcasing innovations rooted in Proven Performance.

A Milestone Year for IKO | Celebrating 75 Years of Legacy

“Seventy-five years in, IKO isn't slowing down-we're accelerating,” said Jack Gottesman, Marketing and Brand Director at IKO North America.“Opening three new manufacturing plants this year is part of a multi-year expansion as we continue investing in the future of our business and the roofing industry.”

Manufacturing excellence continues to be a key focus for IKO. Last year, the company broke ground on a new granule facility in Missouri and announced the grand opening of its IKO Metals roofing plant in Ennis, Texas. The 205,000-square-foot facility, located on a 42-acre site, features cutting-edge technology for the manufacturing of stone-coated metal roofing in tile, shake, and shingle profiles under the DECRA® and Tilcor® brands. As 2026 begins, IKO is entering a new chapter of growth with the upcoming launch of two plants in Chester, South Carolina, and one in Clay Hill, Florida. In addition, we will break ground on our first XPS plant in Brantford, Ontario. These new facilities will expand production capabilities, create local jobs, and strengthen IKO's North American footprint.

Also new is BeyondTM, IKO's sustainability program focused on environmental responsibility, people, and business practices. With homeowners and contractors becoming increasingly conscious of sustainability practices, IKO Be yond is a central hub that showcases the company's existing programs, strategic partnerships, and innovative solutions rooted in IKO's core values.

Proven Performance, Product Innovation, and New Colors

IKO is showcasing its latest shingle colors, offering homeowners expanded design options without compromising durability or performance. Engineered to withstand harsh weather while maintaining aesthetic appeal, new color introductions include: Olde Style Weatherwood – available across the U.S. and Canada in the Dynasty® and NordicTM shingle lines and Shoreline Grey – part of the Cambridge® Cool Colors PlusTM line and Harbor Black – offered in the Dynasty® Cool Colors PlusTM collection, designed specifically to meet California requirements.

IKO ROOFPRO

IKO's ROOFPRO loyalty program is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by a rapidly expanding suite of industry-leading partners. At IRE 2026, IKO will present the program's full range of benefits-including its collaboration with Clemson University -highlighting educational programs and support that help contractors develop business skills and strengthen their roofing operations.

Commercial Growth and Digital Transformation

IKO Commercial continues to expand across the United States, strengthening its presence in low-slope and commercial roofing markets. Alongside geographic growth, IKO is advancing its digital ecosystem, including the Rooftop Access App, Warranty portal, and other online tools. These solutions make it easier for contractors to access product information, manage projects, and improve efficiency on the jobsite.

Live Demos and Expert-Led Sessions at IKO Booth #3021

This year's demonstrations will highlight time- and cost-saving roofing products including CodePlusTM, IKO's enhanced residential roofing system on the residential side. IKO Commercial will showcase InnoviBond SPR and DUO-Spray Adhesives, InnoviEdge TPO Coated Metal, and InnoviFast Peel Rivets, while IKO Metals will present installation demonstrations of its new stone-coated steel roofing systems, combining traditional aesthetics with steel performance.

Attendees can participate in a pull test of IKO shingles, experiencing firsthand the strength and reliability of IKO's roofing systems. For commercial roofing, IKO Commercial will showcase InnoviTPO Single-Ply systems with live induction welding demos, allowing contractors to weld InnoviTPO membranes themselves.