Rs 60 Crore Facility Centres Planned In Badli, Bawana Industrial Areas: Delhi CM

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) In a major decision aimed at transforming the Capital's industrial landscape, the Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal for the establishment of two Common Facility Centres (CFCs) in the Badli and Bawana industrial areas for Rs 60 crore.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The Chief Minister said that the Delhi government is firmly committed to making the Capital's micro and small industries globally competitive.

She noted that limited investment capacity often prevents small entrepreneurs from accessing modern technology and expensive machinery. The Common Facility Centres will effectively bridge this gap and significantly improve the ease of doing business for small units.

The Chief Minister stated that the project is being implemented under the government of India's Micro and Small Enterprises – Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP).

The primary objective of the scheme is to provide, under one roof, facilities that are otherwise beyond the reach of individual small entrepreneurs, she said.

Through these centres, micro and small enterprises will gain shared access to modern machinery, testing laboratories, and training facilities without heavy capital investment.

The total estimated cost of the project has been fixed at Rs 60 crore, with Rs 30 crore allocated for each centre.

She added that the CFCs will also provide facilities for workers' skill development, technical training, and product quality improvement. Infrastructure to promote environmentally sustainable production, including common effluent treatment systems and green technologies, will also be developed.

The Chief Minister explained that the Centres will help industrial units reduce costs, particularly benefiting micro and newly established enterprises.

Shared services and collective bargaining will lower production costs and strengthen market access. This will enhance product quality and competitiveness, generate new employment opportunities, and ensure the sustainable development of industrial clusters.

Chief Minister Gupta emphasised that the Delhi government aims to enable micro and small enterprises to become self-reliant, adopt modern technology, and strengthen their presence in national and international markets.

The CFC projects will provide a strong foundation in this direction, she said, expressing confidence that the Cabinet-approved decision will give fresh momentum to Delhi's industrial growth and open new avenues of development for small entrepreneurs.