Express Hardware Direct Offers One-Stop Destination For Baldwin Handlesets, Hinges, And Security Hardware

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Express Hardware Direct, a leading professional hardware supplier with over five decades of experience, provides homeowners with a comprehensive selection of Baldwin Door Hardware products. The company's online platform features an extensive range of Baldwin handlesets, hinges, deadbolts, doorknobs, levers, and security hardware designed to meet diverse residential needs.

Baldwin Door Hardware has maintained its reputation for craftsmanship and quality for over 75 years. The brand's product line addresses the challenge homeowners face in balancing functionality with design when selecting door hardware. Express Hardware Direct offers Baldwin's complete range of products, from handlesets and handleset trim to individual components such as doorbell buttons and hinges.

The product selection includes:

.Handlesets and handleset trim in various styles and finishes

.Doorknobs and levers featuring detailed designs

.Deadbolts and security sets

.Door hinges and latches

Each Baldwin product features precision craftsmanship with high-grade materials, including solid forged brass in select items. The hardware is designed for straightforward installation, with comprehensive instructions and adaptable designs suitable for DIY homeowners.

"The company provides factory direct pricing on quality name brand products while maintaining exceptional customer service standards," said Mr. Alan, Spokesperson for Express Hardware Direct. "The staff's extensive knowledge of the hardware business enables them to assist customers in finding solutions for their specific needs."

Baldwin products available through Express Hardware Direct include warranty protection. The Limited Lifetime Finish Warranty on Lifetime Finish products covers the original purchaser for as long as they own their home. The warranty uses advanced finishing technology (physical vapor deposition) to create finishes highly resistant to weather effects and normal wear. Products excluding Lifetime Finish and living finish items are protected by a durable topcoat, with the Limited Finish Warranty covering the original purchaser for five years from the date of purchase for interior use and one year for exterior use.

Customer Navi P. shared, "I am writing to confirm the order was received. Thank you for the great customer service!"

Baldwin Door Hardware offers multiple finishes, including polished brass, antique nickel, and matte black, allowing homeowners to select options that complement their architectural style and personal preferences. The hardware selection ranges from classic to contemporary designs.

Express Hardware Direct operates from multiple locations across the United States. Products in stock typically ship the same day when ordered before 12 PM Central time. The company offers flat rate shipping based on purchase amount: $11.95 for orders from $0.00 to $125.00, $13.95 for orders from $125.01 to $399.99, and free shipping for orders over $400.

Customer Kris J. stated, "Thank you so much! You and your company have fantastic customer service!"

The company maintains a 30-day return and exchange policy. Items must remain in original packaging and uninstalled. Defective items are exchanged, and incorrectly shipped products are accepted for return. A 25% restocking fee applies to all returns and exchanges unless the items are defective. Express Hardware Direct covers return shipping costs for incorrectly shipped or damaged items.

Express Hardware Direct serves customers across the United States and provides expert assistance in selecting residential door hardware solutions. The company is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central.

To explore the Baldwin collection or request help sourcing specific door hardware components, contact Express Hardware Direct at +1 800-458-1516 or visit . Additional company updates and information are available at blogs/express-hardware-direct-blog.

###

About Express Hardware Direct

Express Hardware Direct is a premier supplier of door and cabinet hardware, with over 50 years of experience in the industry. Located in Langley, Oklahoma, the company is committed to delivering exceptional customer service, quality name brand products at factory direct pricing, and a comprehensive understanding of the hardware business.

Note to Editors

.Express Hardware Direct offers a variety of high-quality door and cabinet hardware products at competitive prices.

.The company continues to expand its product offerings, ensuring a wide selection that meets the evolving tastes and needs of modern homeowners. This expansion highlights the company's commitment to quality and service in the competitive home improvement market.

.The company offers a hassle-free return policy and a variety of warranty options on its products.

.Express Hardware Direct ships all orders directly to customers' homes.

.Customers can browse the door and cabinet hardware collection on the Express Hardware Direct website or call toll-free at 1-800-458-1516 for more information.

End of Press Release.