DP World Expands Dominican Republic-Europe Air Cargo Service

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World and Punta Cana Free Trade Zone have launched a new international air cargo service to Europe, strengthening the Dominican Republic's role as a logistics and transit gateway for the Americas. The service operates via the Punta Cana Air Cargo Hub in the eastern Dominican Republic.

Operating on Tuesdays and Saturdays, the service is designed to move transit cargo from South America, Central America, and the Caribbean through Punta Cana Air Cargo Hub for onward uplift to Europe. In its initial phase, the hub is expected to handle 120 tons of air freight cargo per month, improving speed, reliability, and predictability for regional exporters.

The expanded service supports the movement of high-value and time-sensitive cargo, including perishable goods such as flowers and fruits, pharmaceuticals, parcels, and dry cargo. Shipments originating in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru are consolidated through Punta Cana and connected to high-frequency commercial flights serving key European markets, including Madrid, Frankfurt, and London.

The partners are also evaluating the potential to expand service into Canada as demand continues to grow.

Purpose-Built Infrastructure for Time-Sensitive Cargo

The Punta Cana Air Cargo Hub is designed to support high-throughput, temperature-controlled operations, featuring:



Approximately 43,000 square feet (4,000 square meters) of cold storage dedicated to perishables

Streamlined transit cargo processes to reduce transfer times

Direct ramp access for freighters and commercial aircraft Enhanced security services and specialized handling equipment for diverse cargo types

The new service builds on the arrival of the hub's first freighter in 2024, which validated the terminal's infrastructure and operational model and laid the groundwork for sustained growth in international air cargo traffic. By the end of 2025, total volume handled at the air cargo terminal surpassed 33,000 tons across imports, exports, and transit cargo, representing a 15% increase compared to 2024.

Manuel Martínez, CEO of DP World in the Dominican Republic, said:“This expansion reinforces our shared vision with Punta Cana Free Trade Zone to position Punta Cana as a key regional connection point within global trade networks. By increasing capacity and service predictability, we are offering exporters and logistics providers faster, more reliable access to international markets while strengthening the region's competitiveness.”

Built on a Strategic Partnership

The freighter expansion builds on the strategic alliance launched in 2023 between DP World in the Dominican Republic and Punta Cana Free Trade Zone to develop the Punta Cana Air Cargo Hub as a world-class logistics platform. The partnership combines DP World's global operational standards with the connectivity of Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ).

Ebell De Castro, General Manager of Punta Cana Free Trade Zone, said:“This project marks a milestone for the region, consolidating Punta Cana as a strategic hub for innovation and air logistics. With this infrastructure, we not only strengthen international connectivity but also drive economic development and create quality jobs in the area.”

Romen González, CEO of UniWorld Air Cargo, said:“The launch of this flight from Punta Cana represents much more than the opening of a new route for UniWorld Air Cargo; it is the execution of a strategic vision that positions Punta Cana's Air Hub as a gateway to Europe. This is a significant day for our operations, for our customers, and for the dedicated team that makes every flight possible. From Punta Cana, we continue building connections that drive trade, strengthen trust, and create real opportunities for the region.”

As global supply chains increasingly prioritize speed, diversification, and near-market access, Punta Cana is emerging as a competitive alternative to traditional air cargo hubs. The expanded freighter service strengthens DP World's integrated, multimodal logistics offering - connecting air, maritime, and value-added operations to reduce transit times, improve reliability, and reinforce the Dominican Republic's role within global value chains.

