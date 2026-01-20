National Canadian Film Day 2026 The Elbows Linked Edition!

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Margaret Atwood, Sarah Polley, Rick Mercer among“Dream Team” of guest programmers

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wow, what a time. It's hard to predict what the world will look like next week, let alone a few months down the road. However, we are confident in predicting that 1) the 13th Annual National Canadian Film Day (CanFilmDay) will take place on April 15, 2026; and 2) that's a damn good thing.

That's because more than ever, Canadians need a moment to take a deep breath. Together. We need community.

So, this year, we've assembled a Dream Team of Guest Programmers.

No, not that kind of Dream Team. This is a team of Dreamers. People who have played a major role in shaping our film culture. They love Canadian stories and understand how they bring us together. Because that is what we need right now, as we try to figure out who the heck we are and what we value. We invited each of them to recommend one film that all Canadians should see. And what a list they came up with. You can check it out at.

Our Dream Team includes Margaret Atwood, Neve Campbell, Hubert Davis, Atom Egoyan, Colm Feore, Danis Goulet, Barry Hertz, Peter Howell, Anna Lambe, Sook-Yin Lee, Chandler Levack, Guy Maddin, Deepa Mehta, Rick Mercer, Sarah Polley, Mary Walsh, plus 37 other directors, actors, critics and festival programmers from across the country. Full list here

And of course, we are honoured that Canada's Governor General, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, has granted viceregal patronage to National Canadian Film Day again this year. An address from Her Excellency will appear on the CanFilmDay website.

CanFilmDay will include something for everyone, with an expected 2,000 free in-person events in communities big and small, in every corner of the country and dozens of other countries around the world. The major broadcasters and streaming services will also be dreaming with us by programming a treasure trove of Canadian films to enjoy at home. Details of screening titles, venues, special guests and programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

Our brilliant filmmakers spend their lives reflecting our culture back to us. On CanFilmDay, let's dream together.

If you'd like to host a free event for your community, now is the time to visit and sign up.

Visit for more information in the lead-up to April 15. You can also find us on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram: @CanFilmDay and #CanFilmDay.

About REEL CANADA

REEL CANADA is a charitable organization that promotes the diversity of Canadian film and its power to spark important conversations about what it means to be Canadian. Through our core programmes - Our Films in Our Schools, Welcome to Canada, Reel Opportunities, and National Canadian Film Day (CanFilmDay) - REEL CANADA has reached millions of students, new Canadians, and general audience members.

