Rajasthan SIR: Claims Filed To Delete 1.39 Lakh Names And Add 10.92 Lakh Voters

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Jan 20 (IANS) Following the conclusion of the claims and objections period for the Special Summary Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Rajasthan, the Election Department has released the final consolidated figures.

According to official data, applications were received to delete 1,39,674 names from the voter list, while claims were filed to add 10,92,959 new voters. The data show that common citizens submitted the bulk of applications. Forms were filed by the public seeking deletion of 1,17,691 names, while claims for adding 10,92,959 names were also received after publication of the draft electoral roll.

Applications were also submitted by Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of political parties: For the BJP, a total of 2,316 BLAs submitted forms seeking the deletion of 21,971 names. Claims were also filed to add 316 names. For Congress, 11 BLAs submitted claims to add 185 names, while applications were filed to delete 12 names.

Initially, the deadline for filing claims and objections was January 15, which was later extended to January 19. A significant number of applications were received during the extended period.

The extension of the deadline triggered a political controversy, with the Congress strongly opposing the move. Senior leaders, including State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra, Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully, and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, alleged irregularities in the process.

Congress leaders accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP, claiming that thousands of applications were submitted to remove voters perceived to support the Congress. The party staged protests across several districts, terming the exercise a“well-planned conspiracy”.

The controversy intensified after the BJP reportedly submitted thousands of forms at Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) offices shortly before the deadline extension. Congress leaders alleged that many of these applications lacked BLA signatures and identification numbers, raising doubts about their authenticity.

On Monday, Govind Singh Dotasra and Tikaram Jully addressed a press conference at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, alleging that the alleged irregularities were part of a broader conspiracy that unfolded after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Rajasthan.