Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority Selects Playbook Public Relations For Communications Services

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) has selected Playbook Public Relations to provide communications and public engagement services following a competitive procurement process.

Playbook received the highest evaluation score among all firms, reflecting its deep experience in transportation, infrastructure, and community engagement across the Tampa Bay region.

THEA is entering a pivotal period of investment and growth, with a $752 million work plan on the horizon, beginning with the South Selmon Capacity Project, a $362 million enhancement project that will add a new travel lane in each direction from downtown Tampa to Gandy Boulevard while also delivering new noise walls throughout the residential neighborhoods along the corridor. The project represents the largest infrastructure investment in the Authority's history and will play a major role in improving mobility, safety, and regional connectivity.

Playbook will support THEA with strategic communications, media relations, and public involvement efforts to ensure residents, businesses, and stakeholders remain informed and engaged as these major transportation initiatives advance.

“This is a meaningful moment for THEA and for our region,” said Sally Dee, President of Playbook Public Relations.“With transformational projects like the South Selmon Capacity Project getting underway, clear and honest communication is essential. We are honored to continue serving THEA and its mission to enrich lives by connecting communities, and we take that responsibility very seriously.”

About Playbook Public Relations

Playbook Public Relations is a Tampa based strategic communications firm specializing in infrastructure, public sector, and corporate communications. The firm helps organizations build trust, engage communities, and deliver high impact messaging around complex initiatives.