Nagaland CM Rio Urges Journalists To Uphold Truth And Ethics Amid Misinformation Era

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, Jan 20 (IANS) Highlighting the rapidly evolving media landscape marked by the spread of misinformation and increasingly complex social realities, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday urged journalists to remain steadfast in their commitment to truth, ethical reporting, and sensitivity while discharging their professional responsibilities.

Addressing the valedictory programme of the Kohima Press Club's 25th anniversary at the Capital Convention Centre here, the Chief Minister observed that much of today's news is increasingly controversial and negative, with some sections of the press turning anti-establishment, creating what he described as a concerning global situation.

He expressed hope that the Kohima Press Club (KPC) would continue to be a beacon of fearless and responsible journalism in the years ahead.

Rio said that the Club's journey reflects the evolution of journalism in Nagaland despite challenges such as limited resources, a lack of industries, and inadequate advertising support.

He noted that journalists in the state continue to work with resilience and commitment under difficult circumstances.

Tracing the history of media in Nagaland, Rio recalled the launch of the first vernacular newspaper, Naga Messenger, in 1933. He added that although the Ao dialect version was circulated only in Mokokchung district, it served its purpose, as news travels fast, highlighting the enduring spirit of informing the public despite the state's challenges.

Rio also appreciated the KPC's initiatives, including the Impact Journalism Award and the Nagaland Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board (NBOCWWB) media fellowships, noting that these efforts not only recognise excellence in journalism but also encourage in-depth, people-centric reporting that gives voice to often overlooked sections of society.

Highlighting the North East Media Conclaves organised as part of the Club's milestone celebrations, Rio described the initiative as timely and commendable, reflecting a forward-looking vision to prepare journalists for emerging challenges while reinforcing the core values of credibility, responsibility, and integrity in disseminating information to the masses.

Kohima Press Club President Alice Yhoshü, in her presidential address, emphasised the Club's journey and achievements over the past 25 years.

Press Club of India President Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty, delivering the keynote address, lauded the KPC for marking its 25 years through meaningful engagement with journalists from neighbouring states, describing it as a timely and reflective exercise for the profession.

She noted that despite having a small membership base, the Club has demonstrated exceptional dedication and professionalism. Journalists from various Northeastern states also addressed the event.