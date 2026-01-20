Strategy Snaps Up $2.13B In Bitcoin, Holdings Surpass 700K BTC

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR ) continued to accumulate Bitcoin, adding 22,305 BTC for roughly $2.13 billion, lifting its holdings to 709,715 BTC. The move underscores a persistent strategy of treasuring Bitcoin on corporate balance sheets as the asset class attracts growing institutional interest amid volatile markets.

MicroStrategy's biggest Bitcoin buy since February 2025

MicroStrategy expanded its Bitcoin treasury with a 22,305-BTC purchase disclosed in an SEC filing, confirming another substantial expansion of its digital asset holdings. The acquisition, completed last week for about $2.13 billion, lifts total holdings to 709,715 BTC, reinforcing the company's long-standing bet on Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset.

The transactions were executed at an average price of around $95,284 per BTC, and Bitcoin briefly traded above $97,000 on Wednesday, according to CoinGecko data cited in the filing. The timing suggested a continued strengthening of the asset's price during the week, even as broader crypto markets remained volatile amid macro headlines.

From a cost perspective, the purchases bring MicroStrategy's cumulative Bitcoin outlay to roughly $53.92 billion, with an average cost basis of about $75,979 per coin. The scale of this latest buy positions the company further ahead of its previous accumulation pace and underscores the leadership's willingness to commit significant capital to digital assets in a corporate balance sheet context.

Earlier buys and ongoing strategy

MicroStrategy's latest move is the company's most substantial Bitcoin purchase since February 2025, when it bought 20,356 BTC for roughly $2 billion. Earlier, on Jan. 12, the company disclosed a 13,627 BTC purchase valued at approximately $1.3 billion - the largest since mid-2024 after a quiet summer period.

The activity comes as MicroStrategy's stock climbed above the $185 mark on Wednesday, aligning with Bitcoin's move to multi-month highs. Market data show the stock resonating with the crypto rally, a dynamic analysts have cited as evidence of an increasingly correlated institutional narrative around Bitcoin as a treasury asset.

The broader market backdrop also fed into this week's volatility. In January, MSCI kept digital treasury companies within its market indices, a decision that helped sustain attention on corporate Bitcoin strategies and the potential for continued inflows from institutional investors seeking exposure through familiar equity channels as well as direct crypto holdings.

As with prior reporting on MicroStrategy's Bitcoin strategy, the SEC filing provides a clear, auditable trail of the purchases, offering investors and analysts a transparent view of the company's balance sheet moves. While critics remain skeptical about Bitcoin's role as a corporate reserve, proponents point to the asset's long-term store-of-value characteristics and a growing cadre of corporations that view digital assets as part of their strategic liquidity framework. The immediate market reaction has been a mixture of cautious optimism and renewed attention on this ongoing narrative of treasury diversification.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.