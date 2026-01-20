BMTC UPI Scanner Scam: Conductors Accused Of Misusing Shakti Scheme, Minister Orders Probe

In a startling revelation that has raised serious concerns about financial irregularities within the city's public transport system, several Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) conductors have been accused of defrauding the organisation by misusing digital payment systems and exploiting the state government's flagship Shakti scheme. The alleged scam has prompted a high-level investigation, with the Transport Minister ordering strict action against those involved.

Since the introduction of the Shakti scheme, BMTC buses have faced increased scrutiny amid complaints of organised misconduct by a section of conductors.

Conductors Replace Official Scanners With Personal QR Codes

To promote cashless transactions, BMTC had installed official UPI scanners in its buses. However, investigations have revealed that some conductors allegedly removed these authorised scanners and replaced them with QR codes linked to their personal bank accounts.

As a result, payments made by unsuspecting passengers were diverted directly into the conductors' accounts. Preliminary scrutiny of certain bank accounts revealed that more than ₹50,000 had been illegally collected through this method.

Shakti Scheme Misused to Cheat Non-Kannada Speakers

Under the Karnataka government's ambitious Shakti scheme, women are entitled to free travel on BMTC buses. However, officials noted that the words 'Free Ticket' are printed only in Kannada on these tickets, without an English translation.

Taking advantage of this, some conductors allegedly issued free Shakti scheme tickets to women from North India and other non-Kannada-speaking regions while collecting money from them. Unaware that the ticket was meant to be free, the passengers paid the fare, which reportedly went straight into the conductors' pockets.

Three Conductors Suspended

Taking the allegations seriously, BMTC has suspended three conductors who were found guilty during the preliminary investigation into the fake scanner scam. Officials confirmed that a detailed report on the suspected fraud network has been submitted to the BMTC Managing Director.

Further investigations are under way to determine the scale of the scam and to identify others who may be involved.

Transport Minister Orders High-Level Probe

The Transport Minister has expressed strong displeasure over the organised misuse of public funds and welfare schemes. He has directed officials to conduct a comprehensive, high-level investigation and submit a detailed report at the earliest.

The Minister has also instructed that strict action be taken without any leniency against those found guilty of misusing the Shakti scheme or engaging in scanner fraud, stressing that such acts cause financial losses to the government and erode public trust in public transport services.