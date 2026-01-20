403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:40 AM EST - Trident Resources Corp.: Announced the results of the remaining six diamond drill holes from the 19-hole 2025 drill program at the Contact Lake Project. These are the final holes to be reported from the 2025 fall program and were designed to test for the down-dip extension of gold mineralization below the historically defined Main Zone of the Bakos Shear Zone, the main host to gold mineralization. Based on the very successful results of the 2025 drill program (6,838m drilled in 19 holes), a fully-funded 10,000m winter 2026 drill program at Contact Lake is underway. Trident Resources Corp. shares V are trading up 26 cents at $3.49.
