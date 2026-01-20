Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Laramide Resources Ltd.


2026-01-20 10:09:09
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:44 AM EST - Laramide Resources Ltd.: Has elected to terminate its Option Agreement for the Chu-Sarysu Basin uranium Project. Laramide Resources Ltd. shares T are trading down $0.04 at $0.71.

MENAFN20012026000212011056ID1110625253



Baystreet.ca

