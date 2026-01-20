Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - IsoEnergy Ltd.: Announced the commencement of its 2026 winter exploration program on the Larocque East project, which hosts the high-grade Hurricane deposit, in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Canada. The program comprises approximately 5,200 m diamond drilling, up to 13 drill holes, targeting resource expansion at the Hurricane deposit as well as greenfield targets extending up to three kilometres east along trend. IsoEnergy Ltd. shares T are trading down $0.54 at $16.00.

