Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Guillermo Candiz

Guillermo Candiz


2026-01-20 10:07:59
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor, Human Plurality, Université de l'Ontario français
Profile Articles Activity

Guillermo Candiz is a Ph.D. in geography from Université Laval, an assistant professor in human plurality at the Université de l'Ontario français, and a member of the Canada Research Chair on Global Migration Dynamics. His research focuses on the migratory projects and trajectories of irregular migrants in Americas and Morocco. His doctoral and post-doctoral work was funded by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC) and Fonds de Recherche du Québec - Société et culture (FRQSC). Dr. Candiz has also conducted research on migrant farmworkers in the Quebec region and Mexico, and on intergenerational care. He has published several scientific research articles in academic and popular science journals and books. His most recent publications are "The right to the city or the right to mobility? Central American asylum seekers waiting in the urban space of Tijuana". The Canadian Geographer (2021); Intensity and Uncertainty: Performing Border Conflicts at the US-Mexico Borderlands. Population, Space and Place (2021) and Containing mobile citizenship: changing geopolitics and its impact on solidarity activism in Mexico. Citizenship Studies (2020), co-authored with Tanya Basok.

Experience
  • 2022–present Assistant professor, Université de l'Ontario français
  • 2020–2022 Postdoctoral research fellow, Université de Montreal
Education
  • 2018 Université Laval, Doctorat en sciences géographiques (Ph. D.)
Grants and Contracts
  • 2020 Bourse postdoctorale Role: Funding Source: Fonds de recherche du Québec - Société et culture (FRQSC)

The Conversation

MENAFN20012026000199003603ID1110625226



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search