Assistant Professor, Human Plurality, Université de l'Ontario français

Guillermo Candiz is a Ph.D. in geography from Université Laval, an assistant professor in human plurality at the Université de l'Ontario français, and a member of the Canada Research Chair on Global Migration Dynamics. His research focuses on the migratory projects and trajectories of irregular migrants in Americas and Morocco. His doctoral and post-doctoral work was funded by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC) and Fonds de Recherche du Québec - Société et culture (FRQSC). Dr. Candiz has also conducted research on migrant farmworkers in the Quebec region and Mexico, and on intergenerational care. He has published several scientific research articles in academic and popular science journals and books. His most recent publications are "The right to the city or the right to mobility? Central American asylum seekers waiting in the urban space of Tijuana". The Canadian Geographer (2021); Intensity and Uncertainty: Performing Border Conflicts at the US-Mexico Borderlands. Population, Space and Place (2021) and Containing mobile citizenship: changing geopolitics and its impact on solidarity activism in Mexico. Citizenship Studies (2020), co-authored with Tanya Basok.



2022–present Assistant professor, Université de l'Ontario français 2020–2022 Postdoctoral research fellow, Université de Montreal

2018 Université Laval, Doctorat en sciences géographiques (Ph. D.)

2020 Bourse postdoctorale Role: Funding Source: Fonds de recherche du Québec - Société et culture (FRQSC)

