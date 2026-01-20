Tassiana Moura De Oliveira

Visiting Assistant Professor of Political Science, University at Albany, State University of New York

I am a scholar of Comparative Judicial Politics with a focus on Brazilian political studies, the judicialization of policies, and the relationships between law and society in Brazil. I completed a post-doctoral research project at Cebrap that examined the judicialization of COVID-19-related policies at the sub-national level of Brazil's judiciary system and the role of state courts in that policymaking process. My research interests center on the role of courts as policymakers, the impact of democratic backsliding on constitutional courts, and the function of courts in safeguarding democracies.

–present Visiting Assistant Professor of Political Science, University at Albany, State University of New York

2020 Federal University of Pernambuco, Public Law



2025 A Previdência e o STF, Dialética 2023 State Courts and Covid-19 Policies in Brazil: How Did the Constitutional Review Take Place in the Lower-Level Judiciary?,



2018 Doutorado Sanduíche SUNY Albany Role: Visiting Assistant Researcher Funding Source: Coordenação de Aperfeiçoamento de Pessoal de Nível Superior 2016 O SUPREMO TRIBUNAL FEDERAL (STF) E AS POLÍTICAS PÚBLICAS DE SEGURIDADE SOCIAL: Role: Doutorado em Ciência Política Funding Source: Coordenação de Aperfeiçoamento de Pessoal de Nível Superior

Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil

