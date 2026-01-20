Carrie Leach
- Research Assistant Professor, Wayne State University
I am an Assistant Research Professor at the Institute of Gerontology, Co-Director of Community Engagement at the Center for Urban Responses to Environmental Stressors (CURES), and Associate Center Director for Community Inclusion at the Community-Engaged Collaborative for the Promotion of Access to Technology and Health (CEC-PATH) at Wayne State University. My expertise is in aging and health communication, communication disparities, community-engaged research, and community-based and aging services delivery and communication.Experience
- 2021–present Research Assistant Professor, Institute of Gerontology, Wayne State University 2020–2021 Research Associate, Wayne State University 2009–2020 Research Assistant, Wayne State University
- 2019 Wayne State University, PhD Health Communication 2009 Wayne State University, Master of Public Administration
- Gerontological Society of America National Communication Association American Public Health Association
