Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Carrie Leach

2026-01-20 10:07:56
  • Research Assistant Professor, Wayne State University
Profile Articles Activity

I am an Assistant Research Professor at the Institute of Gerontology, Co-Director of Community Engagement at the Center for Urban Responses to Environmental Stressors (CURES), and Associate Center Director for Community Inclusion at the Community-Engaged Collaborative for the Promotion of Access to Technology and Health (CEC-PATH) at Wayne State University. My expertise is in aging and health communication, communication disparities, community-engaged research, and community-based and aging services delivery and communication.

Experience
  • 2021–present Research Assistant Professor, Institute of Gerontology, Wayne State University
  • 2020–2021 Research Associate, Wayne State University
  • 2009–2020 Research Assistant, Wayne State University
Education
  • 2019 Wayne State University, PhD Health Communication
  • 2009 Wayne State University, Master of Public Administration
Professional Memberships
  • Gerontological Society of America
  • National Communication Association
  • American Public Health Association

