Carrie Leach

Research Assistant Professor, Wayne State University

I am an Assistant Research Professor at the Institute of Gerontology, Co-Director of Community Engagement at the Center for Urban Responses to Environmental Stressors (CURES), and Associate Center Director for Community Inclusion at the Community-Engaged Collaborative for the Promotion of Access to Technology and Health (CEC-PATH) at Wayne State University. My expertise is in aging and health communication, communication disparities, community-engaged research, and community-based and aging services delivery and communication.



2021–present Research Assistant Professor, Institute of Gerontology, Wayne State University

2020–2021 Research Associate, Wayne State University 2009–2020 Research Assistant, Wayne State University



2019 Wayne State University, PhD Health Communication 2009 Wayne State University, Master of Public Administration



Gerontological Society of America

National Communication Association American Public Health Association

