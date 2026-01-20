Alessandra Buccella

Assistant Professor of Philosophy, University at Albany, State University of New York

I am Assistant Professor in the Department of Philosophy at the University at Albany - SUNY. I am also a faculty member affiliated with the University's AI+ Institute, a research institute focused on artificial intelligence and its applications, where I am involved in several research grants and interdisciplinary projects, as well as a 'faculty fellow' with the Center for Technology in Government. My current research focuses on the ethical and societal implications of AI, on the nature of AI as a unique type of cognitive agent, and on the variety of ways in which humans interact and communicate with AI systems.

–present Assistant Professor, University at Albany, State University of New York

2020 University of Pittsburgh, PhD, Philosophy

ExperienceEducation