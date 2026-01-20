Alessandra Buccella
- Assistant Professor of Philosophy, University at Albany, State University of New York
I am Assistant Professor in the Department of Philosophy at the University at Albany - SUNY. I am also a faculty member affiliated with the University's AI+ Institute, a research institute focused on artificial intelligence and its applications, where I am involved in several research grants and interdisciplinary projects, as well as a 'faculty fellow' with the Center for Technology in Government. My current research focuses on the ethical and societal implications of AI, on the nature of AI as a unique type of cognitive agent, and on the variety of ways in which humans interact and communicate with AI systems.Experience
- –present Assistant Professor, University at Albany, State University of New York
- 2020 University of Pittsburgh, PhD, Philosophy
