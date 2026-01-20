Azerbaijan Sends Ukraine New Batch Of Electrical Equipment

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Trend stated this in an article.

Azerbaijan sends Ukraine a new batch of electrical equipment / Photo: AZERTAG

The delivery of the aid was ensured by the Ministry of Energy in accordance with an order signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on January 16, 2026.

It is noted that the latest shipment of electrical equipment was sent to Ukraine from the territory of the Sumgayit Technology Park as part of Azerbaijan's humanitarian assistance.

The humanitarian cargo includes 12 low-voltage panels, 11 generators, 5 transformers, and 27,000 meters of cables and wires.

The total value of the assistance, organized at the request of the Ukrainian side, amounts to $1 million.

The overall value of humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine, including assistance for recovery and reconstruction, has already exceeded $45 million.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in August last year the Republic of Azerbaijan sent to Ukraine the first shipment of another humanitarian cargo consisting of electrical equipment.