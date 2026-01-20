Arab League Condemns Israel's Demolition Of UNRWA Offices In Occupied Jerusalem

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, January 20 (Petra) – The Arab League on Tuesday condemned the demolition by Israeli occupation police of buildings within the UNRWA compound in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied Jerusalem, carried out under the supervision of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.The League said the action is a violation of international law, relevant international legitimacy resolutions and the agreement on the privileges of United Nations organisations.In a statement issued by the Palestine and Occupied Arab Territories Sector of the League's General Secretariat, the League said the continued and escalating actions against UNRWA are part of an Israeli plan to dismantle the agency and end its operations in the occupied Palestinian territories, undermining the Palestinian refugee issue and their rights to return and compensation.The statement added that the League is closely monitoring what it described as dangerous developments targeting UNRWA and called on the international community to take immediate action to pressure Israel, the occupying power, to halt these measures and allow UNRWA to carry out its United Nations mandate.It urged compliance with the International Court of Justice's calls regarding Israel's obligations toward UN agencies, including UNRWA.