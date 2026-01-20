Best Vacuum Store In Greensboro, NC, Celebrates 60-Year Milestone As Three-Generation Family Business

Greensboro, NC - The Vacuum Center Triad, Inc., is proud to commemorate six decades of service to the Greensboro community. Since opening in 1965, this family-owned business has remained dedicated to providing quality vacuum products, expert repairs, and personalized customer care that spans three generations of the Wilson family.

The story began when Bill Wilson Sr. and Herman Jordan, both experienced Hoover salesmen, decided to establish their own retail vacuum store as Hoover underwent restructuring. Their partnership flourished until 1971, when they amicably divided operations, with Jordan managing the Winston Salem location and Wilson Sr. continuing in Greensboro. The business has since grown from a single-brand operation to a comprehensive vacuum store and vacuum repair shop in Greensboro, NC carrying 13 brands and over 70 models.

Bill Wilson, current president and owner, grew up in the family business. He started helping his father part-time in 1975 and transitioned to full-time in 1986, the same year the business moved to its current Grecade Street location with triple the space. In 2006, after his father's 40-year tenure, Wilson assumed full ownership and has guided the company for the past two decades. The Vacuum Center Triad, Inc. has expanded its expertise to include residential central vacuum in Greensboro, NC systems alongside traditional vacuum cleaners and commercial equipment.

"Do unto others as you would have them do unto you is my desire," says Wilson, who also provides extensive vacuum cleaner service in Greensboro, NC for all makes and models. "My goal is to sell you the best vacuum for YOUR needs in YOUR budget." Wilson, who is married to Tammi with four married children and 11 grandchildren, brings his faith-based values and love for people to every customer interaction.

Today, The Vacuum Center Triad, Inc. stocks hundreds of bags, belts, and filters while also offering some of the best solutions for whole house vacuum system Greensboro, NC, has to offer. Whether you need a new vacuum, professional repairs, or expert advice, visit to experience the quality service that has made this family business a trusted community partner for 60 years.