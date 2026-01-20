Extension Of The Term Of Office Of A Member Of The Management Board Of Bigbank AS
The management board of Bigbank AS will continue with five members: Martin Länts (Chairman of the management board), Ken Kanarik, Argo Kiltsmann, Ingo Põder and Mart Veskimägi.
With more than 30 years of operation history, Bigbank AS () is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 30.11.2025, the bank's balance sheet total was 3.2 billion euros and equity was 298 million euros. The bank, which operates in nine countries, has a total of over 176,000 active customers and over 600 employees. The rating agency Moody's has issued Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1 and a base credit rating (BCA) and adjusted BCA of Ba2.
