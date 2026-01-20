Geotab And Cdware Partner To Deliver Ready-Mix Telematics Solution For Unified Fleet Management And Cost Reduction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration blends Geotab telematics with CDWare's ready-mix expertise to reduce fuel waste, delivery delays, and improve performance

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geotab, a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, and CDWare Technologies, a recognized expert in specialized software solutions for the ready-mix concrete industry, today announced a strategic collaboration to deliver an end-to-end fleet management platform for ready-mix producers.

This powerful collaboration integrates Geotab's robust telematics platform with CDWare's deep, specialized knowledge and software in the ready-mix sector. The integration is designed to directly address the unique complexities of the ready-mix industry, including managing concrete viability, delivery lifecycle and transit times to ensure timely delivery and optimal product quality.

"The ready-mix concrete industry operates on razor-thin margins and strict time windows. Integrating Geotab's deep connected vehicle data with CDWare's specialized operational tools eliminates critical information silos," said John Day, Associate Vice President, Platform Partners, Solution Partnerships at Geotab.“By bringing fleet and ready-mix intelligence together into a single, unified view, fleet managers can monitor fuel consumption, engine health and critical ready-mix data points including slump measurements, water additions and drum rotation. This end-to-end visibility allows for tighter control over operations, quality and delivery costs."

Core Benefits: Reducing Waste and Optimizing Operations

The integration helps drive down expenses and improve operational performance in three critical areas:



Gain Total Fleet Visibility: Combines Geotab's rich vehicle data (location, engine diagnostics, driver safety metrics, and fuel consumption) with CDWare's ready-mix intelligence (delivery lifecycle, load status, mixing conditions, job ticket execution, jobsite wait time) providing a unified view from plant to pour.

Optimize Ready-Mix Delivery: Incorporates CDWare's eTicketing capabilities with Geotab's GPS and route optimization to fully digitize workflows, enabling real-time proof of delivery, accelerating invoicing, and reducing disputes.

Significantly Reduce Costs and Waste:



Improve Fleet Utilization: Proactive scheduling of maintenance based on engine health data to reduce plant queues and job site wait times.



Cut Fuel Waste: Identifying and correcting inefficient driving behaviors like excessive idling and harsh braking. Minimize Concrete Spoilage/Delays: Tracking vehicle activity and optimizing routes to monitor delivery timing, vehicle activity and jobsite adherence to protect concrete viability and minimize spoiled loads.

"Our customers depend on us to provide the highest degree of specialization in managing their ready-mix operations," said Marc-André, President of CDWare Technologies. "That's why we integrate seamlessly with the systems they already use, not only batching and dispatch platforms, but also their telematics software, bringing all critical operational data together into a single, connected experience. By collaborating with Geotab, we bring ready-mix–specific data points into a powerful vehicle telematics platform to create a unified layer of connected vehicle intelligence that delivers actionable insights previously unavailable in a single system.”

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve approximately 100,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

GEOTAB and GEOTAB MARKETPLACE are registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. in Canada, the United States and/or other countries.

About CDWare

CDWare Technologies is a leading provider of industry-specific operational software designed for complex, field-driven environments. CDWare delivers purpose-built solutions for the Ready-Mix Concrete industry, offering specialized capabilities that support delivery execution, concrete quality, jobsite performance, and time-critical operations. In parallel, CDWare serves Public Works organizations with distinct, tailored solutions built around municipal service execution, operational accountability, and regulatory requirements. By combining deep industry expertise with connected vehicle data, CDWare enables organizations to move beyond generic fleet management and gain actionable, domain-specific insights that improve execution, reduce waste, and drive more predictable outcomes across each specialized market.

Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Sofia Gligoric Geotab Inc....