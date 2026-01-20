Canada's Nature Funding Model Outperforms World Trend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Natural Heritage Conservation Program mobilizes private investment in nature

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent research says that significantly more private finance is needed if the world is to protect the natural areas that support economies, protect communities, and ensure people's health and well-being. Globally, 82 per cent of nature finance comes from public sources. Canada, meanwhile, can look inward to a proven program that has rallied people, businesses and foundations to invest in nature.

For nearly 20 years, the Natural Heritage Conservation Program (NHCP) has enabled its delivery partners to match every federal dollar with another two from other sources. Since 2007, the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC), Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC), Wildlife Habitat Canada (WHC) and local and regional land trusts have matched the federal government's $500-million investment with another $1 billion raised from other sources.

In the last year alone, the federal government program served as a catalyst for partners, who raised more than $58.5 million in value from other sources to invest alongside Canada's contribution to conservation.

From 2019 through 2025, private funding accounted for more than 50 per cent of all funds invested in nature through the NHCP.

NHCP model mobilizes private finance for nature

The NHCP is a made-in-Canada example of how to engage private support for nature.

On the ground, its investments in Canada's natural areas have helped secure more than 8,600 square kilometres of grasslands, forests and coastlines that:



sequester more than 1 million tonnes of carbon every year

mitigate flood risks for more than 2 million people

offer nearby recreation opportunities for people in more than 350 municipalities support local land-based economies like ranching and farming

Faster, more effective conservation

The NHCP doesn't just build support for private land securement. Program partners use the program to:



develop technologies and tools that help make land managers make effective and economical decisions

enable Indigenous-led land conservation and stewardship

care for landscapes through stewardship and partnerships with growers, ranchers and local businesses

increase the capacity of local land trusts to pursue bigger, impactful conservation results support the creation of national and provincial parks, including urban parks



To learn more about how the NHCP is rallying Canadians around nature conservation, see the program partners' 2024 – 2025 Impact Report.

Quotes

“Nearly two decades of NHCP success demonstrates that Canada thrives when we cherish and steward our landscapes. The program has proven that partners across all sectors are eager to invest in nature, investing in community safety, sustained cultural connections, food and economic security, species and landscape resilience, and so much more.” - Catherine Grenier, president and CEO, Nature Conservancy of Canada

“Canada's Natural Heritage Conservation Program proves that smart policy can unlock powerful partnerships. By aligning federal investment with private generosity, we're conserving more landscapes and advancing national goals for climate resilience, biodiversity and community well-being. Ducks Unlimited Canada is proud to support this effort, showing the world what's possible when conservation is treated as a shared responsibility.” - Pat Kehoe, acting CEO, Ducks Unlimited Canada

“WHC is honoured to deliver the Land Trusts Conservation Fund component of the NHCP. This Program is a powerful example of strategic investment and collaborative effort driving on-the-ground conservation results. Every hectare protected under the NHCP is a tangible testament to what happens when people, conservationists and government unite around a shared vision for nature. The NHCP serves to protect our habitats today, helping to secure healthy ecosystems, resilient wildlife populations, and thriving communities for tomorrow.” - Jessica Burns, executive director, Wildlife Habitat Canada

“Canada's Natural Heritage Conservation Program shows that when we work together, we can make a positive impact. By mobilizing private finance alongside public commitment, we are protecting landscapes that safeguard our health, strengthen local economies, and build resilience against climate change. This is Canada's model of conservation in action - collaborative, innovative, and effective.” - The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Nature

“The Natural Heritage Conservation Program is about protecting the places that sustain us - our forests, grasslands, wetlands, and coastlines. It is also about the partnerships that enable us to preserve critical areas securing healthy ecosystems, resilient wildlife, and thriving communities. By investing in nature together, we are safeguarding the land and water Canadians depend on every day.” - The Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature)

Facts



The NHCP enables its delivery partners to secure and steward natural areas, develop tools and research to accelerate conservation, and support Indigenous-led conservation initiatives. Through its Land Trusts Conservation Fund (LTCF), the NHCP enables WHC to directly support local and regional land trusts' securement work, and to work with the Alliance of Canadian Land Trusts (ACLT) and others to grow the capacity of Canada's land trust community, further expanding Canada's ability to meet nature's and people's needs.

About

The Natural Heritage Conservation Program

The Government of Canada's Natural Heritage Conservation Program (NHCP) is a unique partnership that supports the creation and recognition of protected and conserved areas through the acquisition of private land and private interest in land. To date, the Government of Canada has invested $500 million in the program, which has been matched with more than $1 billion in contributions raised by Nature Conservancy of Canada, Ducks Unlimited Canada and the country's land trust community leading to the protection and conservation of over 860,000 hectares (2 million acres) of ecologically sensitive lands.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada

Since 1962, the Nature Conservancy of Canada has brought people together to protect the lands and waters that sustain us all. As an environmental charity working hand in hand with communities, Indigenous Nations, governments and businesses, we deliver nature-based solutions at a scale no one else can. Our conservation work safeguards clean air and water, stores carbon and reduces the risks of floods and wildfires - protecting our health, strengthening local economies and building more resilient communities. Together, we unlock nature's power, so life can thrive. Learn more at natureconservancy.

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the country's largest land conservancy and a leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit

Wildlife Habitat Canada

Founded in 1984, Wildlife Habitat Canada (WHC) is a national, non-profit, charitable conservation organization that envisions a future where Canadians share a conservation ethic that recognizes the fundamental importance of wildlife habitats that are abundant, rich and support biodiversity. WHC conserves wildlife habitat in Canada through lasting partnerships and wise conservation investments. The grant programs administered by WHC support the conservation of important wildlife habitat, the securement of ecologically sensitive lands and engaging Canadians in nature. For more information, visit

Find photos and video here.

Contact

Jensen Edwards

Multimedia Content Specialist

Nature Conservancy of Canada

C: 438-885-9157

...