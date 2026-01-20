Infrakey DC Parks Partners With City Of Lacy Lakeview To Launch 925MW Data Center District In Mclennan County Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Public-Private Partnership to Establish Lacy Lakeview Data District (L2D2) with Integrated Infrastructure for Hyperscale and AI Development

Honolulu, Hawaii, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrakey DC Parks and the City of Lacy Lakeview have announced the launch of the Lacy Lakeview Data District (L2D2), a significant public-private partnership covering approximately 520 acres with a planned power capacity of up to 925 MW in McLennan County, Texas. This district is designed to provide a comprehensive infrastructure framework to support hyperscale and AI-driven data center development.







Launch of Lacy Lakeview Data District

Central Texas is increasingly recognized for its land scale, utility access, and deployment speed, which are essential for hyperscale and AI operators. The agreement was formalized during the Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) 2026 Conference in Honolulu by Braham Singh, CEO of Infrakey DC Parks, and Mayor Charles Wilson of Lacy Lakeview. This partnership integrates Infrakey controlled land into the City of Lacy Lakeview's jurisdiction, establishing a dedicated regulatory and infrastructure pathway to accelerate data center deployments while ensuring transparency and permitting discipline.

Unlike traditional single-tenant campuses, L2D2 is structured as a district-scale infrastructure platform, offering a coordinated stack that includes ERCOT grid interconnection with a district substation, behind-the-meter power generation and energy storage,microgrid controls and energy optimization, reclaimed water sourced through the City's wastewater system, multi-path fiber connectivity, and optional district cooling.



Phase I of the project targets 300 MW of grid power, with 150 MW planned to be available with the initial substation interconnection,and an additional 150 MW targeted by the end of 2027, subject to utility schedules and required approvals. Mayor Charles Wilson emphasized that the district model enables Lacy Lakeview to participate in the growth of AI and cloud infrastructure while prioritizing long-term community value.



"Hyperscale and AI customers no longer want speculative builds, they want infrastructure certainty," said Braham Singh, CEO of Infrakey DC Parks. "The Data District model is designed to provide a coordinated, infrastructure-ready environment that supports faster deployment and long-term operational stability for our tenants."



At full build-out, the project is expected to exceed $2 billion in infrastructure investment, with long-term impacts including regional employment growth, an expanded tax base, and utility development. The district is designed to scale over multiple years in line with demand from cloud, AI, and network operators.

The announcement at PTC underscores Central Texas' emergence as a strategic data center market, supported by large contiguous land availability, utility access, and growing demand from hyperscale and NeoCloud operators.

