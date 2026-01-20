Porsche Expands Charging Options With Plug & Charge For Greater Flexibility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Porsche Charging Service adds Plug & Charge at over 27,500 Tesla Superchargers in North America for simple, seamless access

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) today announced that Plug & Charge functionality for all Macan Electric and model year 2026 Taycan models is now available on the Tesla Supercharger network via the Porsche Charging Service. This integration offers a faster, more efficient charging experience at over 27,500 Tesla Superchargers in North America – simply plug in and go – while maintaining secure, encrypted transactions. Plug & Charge technology eliminates the need for apps or credit cards at compatible charging stations for active Porsche Charging Service members. As result, Macan Electric and model year 2026 Taycan customers can now enjoy seamless authentication and payment, reduce waiting times and make long-distance travel even more convenient.

The feature will also be offered on the Cayenne Electric when it arrives in Canada later this year.

“This marks significant progress with regards to convenience for our EV customers,” said Trevor Arthur, President and CEO of PCL.“Increasing Plug & Charge access makes charging simpler and more user-friendly, moving us closer to a seamless electric vehicle experience.”

Over the past year, Porsche has expanded its charging ecosystem to give EV customers greater flexibility. In addition to Plug & Charge at Tesla Superchargers, the Porsche Charging Service now includes software updates for Taycan and Macan Electric models as well as complimentary NACS/CCS DC adapters.

Porsche Charging Services also support Plug & Charge at Electrify Canada stations, providing even greater flexibility for drivers on the road.

For more information about charging sessions, visit the My Porsche app. More information on how to enable Plug & Charge for your vehicle can be found on porsche.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, PCL employs a team of more than 70 supporting sales, aftersales, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's more than 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 23 Porsche Centres. Located in Pickering, ON, the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto opened its doors in 2025. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is the brand's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

