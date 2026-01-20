Punjab Cabinet Approves Subsidy For Sugarcane Growers

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 20 (IANS) The Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Tuesday, approved a direct subsidy of Rs 68.50 per quintal out of the fixed state agreed price (SAP) for sugarcane growers.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Council of Ministers, which also delivered a series of approvals spanning healthcare reform, public fitness initiatives and urban governance.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister's Office said the subsidy of Rs 68.50 per quintal out of the fixed SAP would be paid directly to sugarcane farmers on behalf of private sugar mills for 2025–26.

"Punjab already offers the highest state agreed price for sugarcane in the country at Rs 416 per quintal, reflecting an increase of Rs 15 from the previous year. This ensures that Punjab's cane growers remain the best compensated in the country and the present decision will further strengthen income security for farmers."

The state Cabinet also approved the creation of 1,000 additional posts of yoga trainers under the 'CM di Yogshala' project.

It was said that a budgetary provision of Rs 35 crore will be made for this initiative in 2026-27, aimed at promoting a healthy and fit Punjab.

In another key decision to strengthen healthcare services, the state Cabinet approved the complete transfer of civil hospitals at Badal village in Muktsar district, Khadur Sahib in Tarn Taran district, Community Health Centre Jalalabad, and the Tertiary Care Centre in Fazilka district to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences in Faridkot.

The transfer will enable residents of these areas to access improved treatment and diagnostic services, leveraging the university's advanced medical infrastructure and expertise.

The Cabinet also accorded approval for formulation and notification of directives under Section 4 of the Punjab Management and Transfer Municipal Act, 2020, to facilitate the transfer of municipal properties belonging to government departments, boards, corporations, and other public sector undertakings for public purposes.

This decision is expected to give fresh momentum to development projects across the state, ensure uniformity in land allocation, and prevent misuse of public land.

A committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner of the district will recommend the allotment process, subject to approval by the state government.

To accelerate development through optimal utilisation of land resources, the state Cabinet approved a policy for transfer by sale or exchange of abandoned and active paths (rastas) or water courses (khals) located within all government-licensed projects inside municipal limits.

This policy is aimed at unlocking stalled development potential and improving urban planning outcomes.