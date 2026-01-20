Kareena Kapoor Khan Returns To Mumbai, Arrives In Style

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen returning to Mumbai from her quick getaway reportedly to Alibaug.

The actress was spotted in her casual white tee, faded blue denims and sported her no-makeup look. Kareena looked smart and pretty as usual in her casual ensemble.

She was seen making her way through a crowd of paparazzi who had gathered to capture the star.

Kareena recently made headlines for jumping onto the trend of revisiting the year 2016 that is going viral on social media.

The actress had shared on her social media account, an unseen picture straight from the moments after the birth of her first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016.

The photograph showed her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan holding newborn Taimur in his arms inside the hospital.

Kareena, on the photo wrote, 'When Dadi Ji photobombed but didn't know'

The actress' grandmother late Krishna Raj Kapoor was seen sitting in the hospital room where Kareena delivered Taimur and unknowingly photobombed the picture.

The carousel post also featured several unseen images from Kapoor's pregnancy phase. From candid family gatherings, travel memories, to moments with close friends, hospital-room pictures, Kareena shared it all.

For the uninitiated, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan, on the 20th of December 2016. Their second baby, a boy, whom they named as Jehangir Ali Khan, was born on February 21, 2021.

Kareena and Saif, who began dating during the filming of their 2007 released movie Tashan, tied the knot in October 2012 after dating for a few years.

Recently, the actress had mentioned through social media post how the year of 2025, in her own words was very difficult for them as a family.

For the uninitiated, Kareena's husband and Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was attacked by a burglar in January 2025 at his own residence. He had to undergo a surgery and was hospitalised for nearly 10 days.

Kareena's younger son Jeh also faced injury during the attack.



