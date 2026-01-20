5Th India-Namibia Foreign Office Consultations

MENAFN - African Press Organization) NEW DELHI, India, January 20, 2026/APO Group/ --

The fifth round of India-Namibia Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) was held on January 19-20, 2026, in New Delhi. The FOC was co-chaired by Mr. Janesh Kain, Joint Secretary (East & Southern Africa), Ministry of External Affairs, India and Amb. Charles Josob, Acting Head of Department for Bilateral Relations and Cooperation in the Ministry of International Relations and Trade, Namibia.

2. During the FOC, the two sides undertook a comprehensive review of the entire gamut of India-Namibia relations encompassing key areas of bilateral cooperation including trade, investment, health & pharmaceuticals, education, capacity building, defence, agriculture, infrastructure development, consular matters, people-to-people and cultural exchanges. Both sides agreed to further deepen bilateral ties in key areas such as health, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), agriculture, defence and critical minerals. Discussions were also held on regional and international issues of mutual interest including co-operation at the UN.



3. The FOC was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere. It provided an excellent opportunity to review progress of the outcomes emerging from recent high-level exchanges, and discuss ways to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation across diverse sectors. Both sides also agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in Windhoek at a mutually convenient date.

