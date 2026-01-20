Rivers Agency Earns Four Marcom Awards, Including Two Platinum Honors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivers Agency has been recognized with four MarCom Awards for creative work developed in partnership with Revel, Fenton, Bearing Insurance, and Autobell Car Wash, marking a standout year for the agency's integrated brand and campaign work.

The 2025 MarCom Awards received more than 6,000 entries from over 40 countries. Only 15 percent of submissions earned Platinum recognition, placing Rivers' work among the top-performing campaigns worldwide.







Platinum Award Winners

Revel Ostomy Holiday Campaign

Category: Product Launch

Revel has built a brand defined by warmth, clarity, and humanity in a category often dominated by clinical messaging. The Holiday Campaign extended that approach through a refined visual system, thoughtful seasonal color palette, and emotionally resonant messaging designed to deepen connection within the ostomy community. The campaign earned a Platinum MarCom Award for Product Launch.

Fenton Social Campaign

Category: Viral Marketing

For Fenton, Rivers developed a comprehensive content and influencer strategy that positioned the mixed-use development as a lifestyle destination. Cinematic, fast-paced video content, a scalable content framework, and a curated creator network helped drive engagement, expand reach, and activate the community both online and on site. The campaign received a Platinum MarCom Award for Viral Marketing.





Gold Award Winners

Bearing Insurance Rebrand

Category: Branding Refresh

Rivers partnered with Bearing Insurance to modernize and clarify its brand identity. The rebrand introduced a cohesive visual system, updated typography, and a refined tone aligned with the company's evolution. The new identity strengthens recognition across digital, physical, and global touchpoints and earned a Gold MarCom Award.

Autobell Car Wash“Choose Easy” Campaign

Category: Viral Marketing

Autobell's“Choose Easy” campaign repositioned the brand around full-service convenience through a bright, insight-driven creative platform. By contrasting the frustrations of DIY car care with seamless, professional service and elevating the Autobell All-Star as a recognizable brand character, the campaign strengthened market presence and earned a Gold MarCom Award.

These MarCom honors add to Rivers Agency's 2025 recognition from the Communicator Awards and the Hermes Creative Awards. More importantly, they reflect the strength of the agency's client partnerships and a shared commitment to work that is both creatively compelling and built to perform.





##





About Rivers Agency

Rivers Agency is an advertising, branding, design, digital, social, PR, and web development agency with locations in Raleigh and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Since 1993, our teams have been creating integrated campaigns, innovative marketing solutions and user-friendly web experiences for B2C and B2B clients on both a national and local scale.

We're proud that our creative and web development work has earned accolades from the Addy Awards, Communicator Awards, MarCom Awards, Davey Awards and W3 Awards, and our agency is recognized as one of the largest advertising agencies by the Triangle Business Journal. But our true passion is working with clients and using our creativity to seize opportunities and conquer challenges so we can deliver results and exceed your expectations.

To see our work or learn more, visit riversagency









CONTACT: For media inquiries, contact Rivers Agency:... 919-932-9985