Matrix Applications Completes SOC 1 And SOC 2 Type 2 For Tradeblazer Collateral Management System And Managed Services

Matrix Applications, LLC ("Matrix") has successfully completed the 2025 System and Organization Control (SOC) 1 and SOC 2 Type 2 audits for its TradeBlazer Collateral Management System and Managed Services. The successful completion of these audits is a testament to Matrix's ongoing commitment to best practices, cybersecurity and data protection. The audits were conducted by Schellman & Company, a trusted provider of attestation compliance services.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC information security standard is an audit report that assesses a company's internal controls and processes related to financial reporting (SOC 1) and information security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy (SOC 2).

Uday Kulkarni, Chief Compliance Officer at Matrix Applications, commented on the achievement and said,“This certification highlights our commitment to maintaining robust security, availability, and data protection measures. It confirms that our processes and systems meet the highest industry requirements for safeguarding client information. This achievement further strengthens the trust our clients place in us, assuring them of the reliability and integrity of our operations.”

Mohammad Ejaz, Chief Information Security Officer at Matrix Applications, added,“We continuously evaluate and enhance our security posture to meet and exceed the highest standards in the industry. Our clients place their trust in us to safeguard their data, and we take that responsibility seriously, especially as information security grows increasingly critical to our services. We remain committed to upholding rigorous security controls while proactively identifying new ways to strengthen the protection of our systems and data.”

The SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliance audits and examinations were done by a leading independent, third-party audit firm in accordance with the standards established by the AICPA. This report attests to the design and operating effectiveness of controls put in place by the firm.

Emmaline Chen, Compliance Analyst at Matrix Applications, shared,“I am proud to help lead an effort that prioritizes accountability and trust. Our continued compliance reflects a deliberate, organization-wide commitment to protecting client privacy and maintaining strong security standards.”

About Matrix Applications, LLC

Matrix Applications, LLC is a New York-based fintech service bureau that offers a suite of collateral management, margining and clearing systems for institutional fixed income trading and equities securities lending. Comprised of a team of capital markets and systems professionals, Matrix Applications delivers financial technology solutions to institutional firms of all sizes. Since 2000, the company has worked hands-on with clients to identify an optimal mix of services to best fit their needs, from systems to back-office operations assistance. With in-house and offshore developers, Matrix Applications provides clients with the right technology at the right price while leveraging extensive technical experience and a deep network to deliver bespoke managed services.

