Bihar: Nitish Kumar Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 316 Crore In Gopalganj

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 20 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for and inaugurated 40 development projects worth Rs 316 crore during his 'Samriddhi Yatra' (Prosperity Journey) in Gopalganj district.

The projects include the foundation stone laying of 33 schemes costing Rs 181 crore and the inauguration of seven completed schemes worth Rs 135 crore.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated the construction work of the Saran embankment in Batardeh Panchayat and inspected various development projects in Barauli block.

He also reviewed the functioning of the Community Health Centre there and directed officials to ensure the timely and quality execution of all development schemes.

Nitish Kumar held a review meeting with district officials to assess the progress of development works being implemented by various departments in Gopalganj.

He stressed that the benefits of welfare schemes must reach the last person in society transparently and instructed officials to ensure the prompt redressal of public grievances.

The Chief Minister also interacted with residents during a public outreach program held as part of the yatra.

Addressing the gathering, Nitish Kumar referred to the situation in Bihar before November 24, 2005, stating that there was a lack of rule of law at the time.

He said people were afraid to step out after dusk, social conflicts were frequent, the education system was in poor shape, healthcare facilities were limited, and road infrastructure was in a dilapidated condition.

He said that since coming to power, his government has carried out extensive work in the fields of education, health, roads, and electricity, which is now clearly reflected in Bihar's development.

The Chief Minister also made an indirect reference to the tenure of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, alleging that frequent changes in leadership and dynastic politics had hindered governance during that period.

Nitish Kumar began the Samriddhi Yatra on January 16 from the West Champaran district.

So far, he has covered East Champaran, Sheohar, and Sitamarhi, and on Tuesday reached Gopalganj.