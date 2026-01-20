Tourist Helicopter Goes Missing Near Mount Aso In Japan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tokyo: A tourist helicopter carrying three people has gone missing near the summit of Mount Aso in south-western Japan, local authorities have said.

The aircraft disappeared on Tuesday morning shortly after taking off from a tourist facility in Aso City, in Kumamoto Prefecture. On board were the pilot and two passengers, both Taiwanese nationals.

Police and fire services have launched a search operation in the mountainous area, but the cause of the disappearance remains unclear.

According to local sources and the tourism facility from which the helicopter departed, contact was lost near the peak of Mount Aso, one of Japan's most active volcanoes.

The helicopter was operating its third sightseeing flight of the day when it vanished.

The operating company said no mechanical problems had been reported during the aircraft's earlier flights on Tuesday.

Search efforts are continuing as authorities work to determine what happened.