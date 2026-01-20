Lower House Speaker Urges Youth Engagement In Party Life

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 20 (Petra) – Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament Mazen Qadi on Tuesday called on young people to engage in political party work, during his address at the closing ceremony of the "Mechanisms for Developing Political Party Work – Empowerment" project, held at the University of Jordan.The project was implemented by the Jordanian Political Science Association in cooperation with the King Abdullah II Fund for Development and aims to develop political party mechanisms in a systematic and specialized manner, targeting youth, university students, and party members.Qadi said political party work represents the main channel for effective participation in public policymaking, strengthening political engagement, and building solid institutions that reflect the will of Jordanians and their aspirations for a better future.He said the outcomes of the project include precise and important conclusions that demonstrate a clear understanding of the challenges facing party life in Jordan. He noted that the roadmap presented by the Jordanian Political Science Association focuses on youth empowerment, the use of technology, strengthening the media presence of political parties, expanding societal participation in party work, developing strategies, and reinforcing institutional structures, among other recommendations that merit follow-up by national institutions.Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Abdelmunim Oudat said the state is steadily advancing in implementing the political modernization system, describing it as a strategic national choice aimed at establishing an active political life based on pluralism, programmatic party activity, and responsible democratic competition.Chair of the Board of Trustees of the King Abdullah II Fund for Development Haditha Khreisha said the Fund launched the first cycle of the "Tamkeen" project in 2024 to support political initiatives that promote political awareness, create an enabling environment for party activity, and enhance citizen participation in national projects.He added that in 2024 and 2025, the Fund provided financial and technical support to 29 civil society organizations to implement political empowerment programs. He said the supported projects addressed issues including political awareness, strengthening the environment for party work, expanding citizen participation, and boosting the participation of youth and women, noting that the "Mechanisms for Developing Political Party Work" project is among the most prominent of these initiatives.Khreisha said the conclusion of the project reflects the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II, which underscore that building the democratic model is a shared responsibility and that the Political Parties Law targets society as a whole. He said the focus has shifted from individual efforts to collective, institutional action based on programmatic parties capable of producing new leaders to serve the state and its institutions.