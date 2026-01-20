Labor Ministry Affirms 'Continued' Development Of Inspection System

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 20 (Petra) –Secretary-General of the Ministry of Labor, Dr. Abdul Halim Doujan, affirmed the ministry's "commitment" to continuing development of the inspection system to better regulate the Kingdom's labor market, as a key axis in this effort.During his meeting on Tuesday with heads of inspection departments nationwide, Doujan added that this system applies an "integrated" approach with the other stakeholders to improve the electronically documented inspection-related processes, which would achieve "greater effectiveness and broader coverage."On the future vision, Doujan was briefed by the Ministry's Inspection and Occupational Safety and Health Directorates on details of the 2026 inspection implementation plan.