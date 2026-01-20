403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Labor Ministry Affirms 'Continued' Development Of Inspection System
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 20 (Petra) –Secretary-General of the Ministry of Labor, Dr. Abdul Halim Doujan, affirmed the ministry's "commitment" to continuing development of the inspection system to better regulate the Kingdom's labor market, as a key axis in this effort.
During his meeting on Tuesday with heads of inspection departments nationwide, Doujan added that this system applies an "integrated" approach with the other stakeholders to improve the electronically documented inspection-related processes, which would achieve "greater effectiveness and broader coverage."
On the future vision, Doujan was briefed by the Ministry's Inspection and Occupational Safety and Health Directorates on details of the 2026 inspection implementation plan.
Amman, Jan. 20 (Petra) –Secretary-General of the Ministry of Labor, Dr. Abdul Halim Doujan, affirmed the ministry's "commitment" to continuing development of the inspection system to better regulate the Kingdom's labor market, as a key axis in this effort.
During his meeting on Tuesday with heads of inspection departments nationwide, Doujan added that this system applies an "integrated" approach with the other stakeholders to improve the electronically documented inspection-related processes, which would achieve "greater effectiveness and broader coverage."
On the future vision, Doujan was briefed by the Ministry's Inspection and Occupational Safety and Health Directorates on details of the 2026 inspection implementation plan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment