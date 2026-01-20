Rain-Soaked Ajloun Turns Lush, Elevating Cable Car Vistas

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Jan. 20 (Petra) -- As the recent weather systems brought steady, much-needed rainfall, Ajloun's forests and surrounding slopes have turned vividly green, enhancing the scenery enjoyed by visitors to the Ajloun Cable Car, one of the Kingdom's flagship eco-tourism projects, offering a distinctive experience that blends natural beauty with a sense of adventure.The green scenery has transformed the cable car route into sweeping vistas of green hills and dense woodlands, turning the ride into a panoramic landscape that captures visitors' attention, particularly with milder temperatures and cleaner air.Talking to "Petra" on Tuesday, Visitor Khuldoun Bani Amer said the ride at this time of year feels unlike any other, as the rain brings misty conditions and striking contrasts between low clouds and the green canopy, making the cable car an ideal way to see Ajloun from a different perspective.Engineer Jumana Abu Owdeh said rainfall restores nature's true colors and reveals the finer details of forests and valleys, creating a uniquely panoramic cable car experience.She added that abundant rainfall has helped renew natural grasses, improve the ecosystem, and boost demand for nature-based tourism, stressing that linking tourism with environmental stewardship is a key pillar of sustainable local development.Former adviser to the Enhanced Productivity Program Dr. Ali Momani said integrating tourism and environmental conservation supports the local economy and creates jobs for residents, adding that sustaining and protecting vegetation cover is essential to the success of eco-tourism projects.Momani said the Ajloun Cable Car continues to consolidate its position as one of northern Jordan's leading tourist landmarks, combining visitor appeal with local development and protection of the area's environmental heritage, reflecting the governorate's strong tourism potential.A number of visitors expressed pride in having a distinctive tourism landmark that showcases Ajloun's natural beauty and passes over green spaces and natural forests without damaging vegetation, reinforcing environmental awareness.Ajloun Cable Car Director Tareq Maaytah said the project sees strong winter activity, with a noticeable increase in visitors seeking views of forests and green-covered hills. He said daily visitor numbers range between 250 and 1,000, depending on weather conditions, official holidays, and weekends.He added that the downpour has added a further aesthetic dimension to the ride, as passengers enjoy views of green grasses, valleys, and forests from elevations that provide a distinctive panoramic outlook, making the cable car a destination for families and eco- and nature-tourism enthusiasts from across the Kingdom.Maaytah said the project is implementing an integrated plan to increase visitor numbers and strengthen the site's position as a development-oriented tourism destination by upgrading infrastructure and creating new facilities that meet the needs of different age groups and encourage longer stays in the area.He added that future plans include developing hotels, tourist cabins, and family parks featuring recreational games, horseback riding areas, and an open-air cinema, to diversify activities and provide a comprehensive experience combining nature and leisure.