Azerbaijan Sends New Humanitarian Shipment Of Electrical Equipment To Ukraine

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov

A new shipment of electrical equipment designated as humanitarian aid from the Republic of Azerbaijan to Ukraine has been dispatched from the territory of the Sumgayit Technologies Park, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

The delivery was organized by the ministry in line with a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on January 16, 2026.

The humanitarian cargo includes a total of 12 low-voltage panels, 11 generators, five transformers, and 27,000 meters of cables and wires.

The assistance was organized at the request of the Ukrainian side, with the total value of the shipment estimated at $1 million.

It is noted that Azerbaijan has previously provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the field of electricity supply.

Overall, Azerbaijan's total humanitarian support to Ukraine - including assistance aimed at reconstruction and recovery efforts - has now exceeded $45 million.