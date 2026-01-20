Diamond Drilling Underway At Mink Ventures' Warren Property

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) (“” or the "" today announced that the winter diamond drill program is underway at its Warren Ni Cu Co Property, Timmins, Ontario (Figure 1). Following completion of the program at Warren, the drill program will move to Mink's Montcalm Ni Cu Co Property in late January.

Warren Property Update

Diamond drilling is currently under way at the Warren Property. The main focus of the drill program at Warren will be the“A” Zone. The“A” Zone is highly prospective for both nickel and copper but surface exposures are significantly more enriched in copper. Recent summer exploration work outlined a strong and extensive Mise-a-la- Masse (MALAM) anomaly with a strike length of approximately 500 m and width of 200 m. The MALAM anomaly is coincident with a series of surface trenches exposed on strike in outcrop for about 120 meters; the trenches have significant values of Cu, Ni, Co values hosted in semi massive to massive sulphide (Figures 2 & 4).

Field visits by Mink geologists to the Warren property have resulted in a re-evaluation of the A Zone and re-interpretation of the mineralized zone geometry. New data combined with Mink's historical drilling suggests the higher grade mineralized zone is a broad flat lying body with a shallow plunge to the north. The flat lying exposed Cu, Ni, Co semi massive to massive sulphide zone exposed on surface is underlain by a broad low grade zone of disseminated and stringer Cu, Ni, Co mineralization. Past inclined drilling would not have adequately evaluated the extent of the flat lying higher grade near surface semi massive to massive sulphides. Accordingly, a series of shallow vertical holes are planned to test the coincident MALAM anomaly and surface exposure of“A” zone mineralization over the exposed 120 meters of strike length (Figure 3 and 4).

Drill testing of the North Zone and D Zone are also planned in this program. The North Zone is an untested surface occurrence. Prospecting efforts by Mink geologists at this site returned grab sample values as high as 0.967% Ni and 0.07% Co. Recent MALAM geophysical surveying outlined a 100 meter plus“bull's eye” target over the occurrence as shown in Figure 2. The“D” Zone will also be drill tested. The surface expression of this zone is a 50-meter wide, trenched sulphide rich zone which is untested by drilling. A historical chip sample in a trench returned 0.5% Ni over 9.14 meters (Figure 2). (Reference Mink Ventures Press Release Sept.4, 2024 and Timmins Resident Geologist Assessment File Report C. Mackenzie, Trans Cambrian, 1990)

Further, assays from late summer prospecting efforts were recently received. The focus of the program was to ground truth a series of VTEM airborne anomalies. No rock exposure was present in the exact location of the VTEM targets. A mineralized occurrence was however located proximal to one target in the extreme northeast portion of the Warren patents (UTM 439633E 5365259 N). A number of anomalous copper and nickel values were obtained from a series of grab samples. The better anomalous copper values ranged from 0.216 to 0.252% copper and the best anomalous nickel values ranged from 0.139 to 0.171% nickel. Follow up ground geophysics is being considered to evaluate those VTEM targets in order to prioritize them for later drill testing. (Note: The reader is cautioned that grab samples are not necessarily indicative of mineralization present on the property)

Quality Assurance / Quality Control Program:

Field samples were collected by a qualified professional geologist and experienced field assistant. Samples were transported in sealed bags to ALS Canada Ltd. facility in Timmins for preparation. Pulps were transported to Vancouver, B.C., for 35-element MEICP41 aqua regia inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy analysis, PGM ICP23 analysis for gold-platinum-palladium analysis, Cu OG46 analysis for over 10,000 ppm Cu and NiOG46 analysis for over 10,000 ppm Ni. A single Oreas standard number 14P and a blank sample were submitted by the corporation as an external check and numerous quality control samples and duplicates were completed as an internal check by ALS Canada.

Qualified Person:

Mr. Kevin Filo, P. Geo. (Ontario), a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, approved the technical information disclosed in this release and for further information, see Mink press release September 10, 2025. Mr. Filo is a director of the Company.

About Mink Ventures Corporation:

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) is a Canadian mineral exploration company exploring for critical minerals (nickel, copper, cobalt) at its Warren and Montcalm projects, in the Timmins, Ontario area. Mink's Montcalm Project covers 100 km2 adjacent to Glencore's former Montcalm Mine which had historical production of 3.93 million tonnes of ore grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2010). Its Warren Ni Cu Co Project, which covers 1,130 hectares, is located 35 km away. Both projects are drill ready and permitted and have excellent access and infrastructure with an all-weather access road and power as well as proximity to the skilled labour and facilities of the Timmins Mining Camp. The Company has 33,606,719 Common Shares outstanding.

For further information about Mink Ventures Corporation please contact: Natasha Dixon, President & CEO, T: 250-882-5620 E:... or Kevin Filo, Director, T: 705-266-6818 or visit

