Dividend Select Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend
|Bank of Montreal
|Great West Lifeco Inc.
|TELUS Corporation
|BCE Inc.
|Loblaw Companies Limited
|The Bank of Nova Scotia
|CIBC
|National Bank of Canada
|The Toronto-Dominion Bank
|Cenovus Energy Inc.
|Ovintiv Inc.
|Thomson Reuters Corporation
|Enbridge Inc.
|Power Corporation of Canada
|TMX Group Inc.
|Royal Bank of Canada
|TransAlta Corporation
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|TC Energy Corporation
| Distribution Details
|
Equity Share (DS)
|$0.06167
|Record Date:
|January 30, 2026
|Payable Date:
|February 10, 2026
|Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
|Local: 416-304-4443
|dividendselect15
