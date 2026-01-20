Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dividend Select Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend


2026-01-20 09:01:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06167 per Equity share. The distribution is payable February 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as of January 30, 2026.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on January 30, 2026 will receive a dividend of $0.06167 per share based on the VWAP of $7.40 payable on February 10, 2026. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $11.50 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

Bank of Montreal Great West Lifeco Inc. TELUS Corporation
BCE Inc. Loblaw Companies Limited The Bank of Nova Scotia
CIBC National Bank of Canada The Toronto-Dominion Bank
Cenovus Energy Inc. Ovintiv Inc. Thomson Reuters Corporation
Enbridge Inc. Power Corporation of Canada TMX Group Inc.
Royal Bank of Canada TransAlta Corporation
Sun Life Financial Inc. TC Energy Corporation


Distribution Details

Equity Share (DS)		 $0.06167
Record Date: January 30, 2026
Payable Date: February 10, 2026


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 dividendselect15 ...



