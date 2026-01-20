Default Bail For Prime Accused Potti In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case To Remain Behind Bars In Another Case

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 20 (IANS) The Sabarimala temple gold theft case took a significant legal turn on Tuesday with the Kollam Vigilance Court granting statutory bail to prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti in the case relating to the alleged replacement and theft of 'dwarapalaka (guardians)' gold plates.

The bail was granted after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) failed to file a charge sheet within the mandatory 90-day period following his arrest.

The court order entitles the accused to default bail under criminal procedure, underscoring procedural lapses in the investigation of one of Kerala's most politically-sensitive temple-related cases.

However, Unnikrishnan Potti will not be able to walk out of jail immediately, as he continues to remain in custody in connection with the 'kattilapala (panel)' gold theft case, for which bail is yet to be secured.

The accused had moved the court citing the SIT's inability to complete the investigation and submit the final report within the stipulated timeframe.

Accepting the argument, the Vigilance Court ruled in his favour, granting bail solely on statutory grounds rather than on the merits of the case.

The development is likely to intensify scrutiny of the SIT's handling of the investigation, which was constituted to probe alleged large-scale irregularities in the handling, replacement and custody of gold at the Sabarimala temple.

The case has triggered sustained political controversy, with the Opposition repeatedly questioning the pace, transparency and direction of the probe.

The failure to file a charge sheet within the prescribed period could also open the door for similar relief to other accused if procedural delays persist.

The SIT is expected to expedite the remaining aspects of the probe, particularly in the 'kattilapala' case, as pressure mounts to demonstrate investigative credibility.

With parallel political, judicial and enforcement scrutiny surrounding the Sabarimala gold theft, the grant of bail to the prime accused adds a new layer of complexity to a case that continues to reverberate far beyond the courtroom.

This development took place on a day when the Enforcement Directorate officials raided 21 places across three states after they had earlier this month registered a case into the alleged money laundering angle in the gold heist which the High Court appointed SIT is probing and have arrested 13 people.