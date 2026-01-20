Holley Performance Brands Appoints Del Bohlman As Vice President, Safety & Racing Division

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned Industry Executive to Succeed Brian Appelgate, Who Will Retire After Distinguished Career

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY), a leader in automotive aftermarket performance solutions, today announced the appointment of Del Bohlman as vice president of its Safety & Racing Division, effective Jan. 1, 2026. Bohlman succeeds Brian Appelgate, who is retiring after a distinguished four-decade career in the performance automotive industry.

Bohlman brings more than 20 years of global leadership experience in the powersports and performance sectors, most recently as CEO of Dealer Rocket LLC and previously in senior roles at Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP). At BRP, Bohlman led global services, parts, accessories and garments distribution, as well as dealer development, driving profitable growth in parts and accessories while scaling customer experience initiatives across multiple continents. At Holley, he will lead the Safety & Racing Division's global operations, brand strategy and innovation agenda across its iconic portfolio of brands, including Simpson, Stilo, HANS and RaceQuip.

“Del's appointment underscores the strategic importance of our Safety & Racing vertical and the opportunities ahead,” said Matthew Stevenson, president and CEO of Holley Performance Brands.“With his operational expertise, global mindset and deep channel experience, Del is well positioned to lead this business into its next phase of growth as we continue expanding our platform across motorsports, motorcycle and broader powersports markets.”

The Safety & Racing Division represents a strategically important growth platform within Holley Performance Brands. The brands in the division collectively serve professional and grassroots motorsports participants across automotive, motorcycle and powersports categories, with products trusted and certified by leading sanctioning bodies worldwide. The division benefits from strong brand equity, stringent regulatory standards and a differentiated product portfolio that spans helmets, head-and-neck restraint systems, protective apparel and safety hardware, positioning Holley as a global leader in motorsports safety with long-term growth opportunities across established and emerging racing disciplines.

Appelgate, who previously served as Holley's interim Chief Operations Officer and as Head of M&A, leaves a lasting legacy. He joined Holley in 2018 following his tenure as CEO of Driven Performance Brands and earlier served as chairman of SEMA. He was inducted into the SEMA Hall of Fame in recognition of his leadership and contributions to the industry.

“We thank Brian for his extraordinary impact, not only in building the Safety & Racing Division into a global leader but also for shaping Holley's operational capabilities and culture,” Stevenson added.“His leadership helped set the foundation for our current transformation and future growth within the Safety & Racing portfolio and across the broader enterprise.”

About Holley Performance Brands

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) leads in the design, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance products for automotive enthusiasts. The company owns and manages a portfolio of iconic brands, catering to a diverse community of enthusiasts passionate about the customization and performance of their vehicles. Holley Performance Brands distinguishes itself through a strategic focus on four consumer vertical groupings, including Domestic Muscle, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing, ensuring a wide-ranging impact across the automotive aftermarket industry. Renowned for its innovative approach and strategic acquisitions, Holley Performance Brands is committed to enhancing the enthusiast experience and driving growth through innovation. For more information on Holley Performance Brands and its dedication to automotive excellence, visit.

