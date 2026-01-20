Mozambique: Massive Floods Force Thousands To Flee WATCH

Severe flooding has triggered widespread devastation across Mozambique as heavy rains push water levels beyond danger marks. Entire communities in Boane district and other regions have been submerged, forcing hundreds of thousands to flee their homes. Authorities have issued high flood warnings as rescue and relief operations continue.

