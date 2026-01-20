Amaero Releases Quarterly Activities Report And Appendix 4C
| Amaero Ltd
Hank J. Holland Chairman and CEO
...
| Media & Investor Enquiries in United States
Jane Morgan Director
...
Media & Investor Enquiries in United States
Shannon Devine MZ Group
...
About Amaero Ltd
Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA, OTC:AMROF) is a dual-listed ASX and OTC-listed Company with manufacturing and corporate headquarters located in Tennessee, U.S. Amaero is a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilized by the defense, space, aviation, and medical industries. The technical and manufacturing team brings decades of experience and know-how with pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys. The Company has commissioned advanced gas atomization technology with an industry leading yield of AM powder. The Company is also a leader in PM-HIP (Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing) manufacturing of large, near-net-shape powder parts with forged-equivalent material properties and microstructure for a variety of alloys. PM-HIP manufacturing is helping alleviate the strained domestic supply chain for large scale castings and forgings.
Appendix 4C
Quarterly cash flow report for entities
subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
|Name of entity
|Amaero Ltd formerly known as Amaero International Limited
|ABN
|Quarter ended (“current quarter”)
|82 633 541 634
|31 December 2025
|Consolidated statement of cash flows
| Current quarter
$A'000
| Year to date
(6 months)
$A'000
|1.
|Cash flows from operating activities
|1.1
|Receipts from customers
|3,517
|7,053
|1.2
|Payments for
|(a) research and development
|(279
|)
|(396
|)
|(b) product manufacturing and operating costs
|(4,154
|)
|(11,393
|)
|(c) advertising and marketing
|(122
|)
|(239
|)
|(d) leased assets
|(367
|)
|(737
|)
|(e) staff costs
|(1,930
|)
|(4,854
|)
|(f) administration and corporate costs
|(3,820
|)
|(6,767
|)
|1.3
|Dividends received (see note 3)
|-
|-
|1.4
|Interest received
|440
|695
|1.5
|Interest and other costs of finance paid
|(111
|)
|(139
|)
|1.6
|Income taxes paid
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|1.7
|Government grants and tax incentives
|-
|-
|1.8
|Other
|(15
|)
|19
|1.9
|Net cash from / (used in) operating activities
|(6,843
|)
|(16,760
|)
|Consolidated statement of cash flows
| Current quarter
$A'000
| Year to date
(6 months)
$A'000
|2.
|Cash flows from investing activities
|2.1
|Payments to acquire or for:
|(a) entities
|-
|-
|(b) businesses
|-
|-
|(c) property, plant and equipment
|(6,012
|)
|(17,400
|)
|(d) investments
|-
|-
|(e) intellectual property
|-
|-
|(f) other non-current assets
|-
|(2,543
|)
|2.2
|Payments from disposal of:
|(a) entities
|-
|-
|(b) businesses
|-
|-
|(c) property, plant and equipment
|-
|-
|(d) investments
|-
|-
|(e) intellectual property
|-
|-
|(f) other non-current assets
|-
|-
|2.3
|Cash flows from loans to other entities
|-
|-
|2.4
|Dividends received (see note 3)
|-
|-
|2.5
|Other (provide details if material)*
|(1,771
|)
|(1,771
|)
|2.6
| Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
* Includes (1) A$709k relating to the release of restricted cash held in escrow following completion of the Tennessee facility construction project, with funds returned to the Company's operating bank account, and (2) A$2,480k relating to cash transferred to a restricted account in connection with EXIM Bank loan drawdowns during the quarter.
|(7,782
|)
|(21,713
|)
|3.
|Cash flows from financing activities
|3.1
|Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities)
|470
|50,470
|3.2
|Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities
|-
|-
|3.3
|Proceeds from exercise of options
|2,753
|3,697
|3.4
|Transaction costs related to issues of equity securities or convertible debt securities
|(37
|)
|(3,709
|)
|3.5
|Proceeds from borrowings
|11,315
|17,532
|3.6
|Repayment of borrowings
|-
|-
|3.7
|Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings
|(18
|)
|(79
|)
|3.8
|Dividends paid
|-
|-
|3.9
|Other (Lease Deposit)
|-
|-
|3.10
|Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
|14,484
|67,912
|Consolidated statement of cash flows
| Current quarter
$A'000
| Year to date
(6 months)
$A'000
|4.
|Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
|4.1
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|48,360
|19,219
|4.2
|Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)
|(6,843
|)
|(16,760
|)
|4.3
|Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)
|(7,782
|)
|(21,713
|)
|4.4
|Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)
|14,484
|67,912
|4.5
|Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
|(628
|)
|(1,067
|)
|4.6
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|47,590
|47,590
|5.
| Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts
| Current quarter
$A'000
| Previous quarter
$A'000
|5.1
|Bank balances
|17,553
|48,360
|5.2
|Call deposits
|-
|-
|5.3
|Bank overdrafts
|-
|-
|5.4
|Other*
|30,037
|-
|5.5
| Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
* Money market fund (cash equivalent, <90-day maturity)
|47,590
|48,360
|6.
|Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates
| Current quarter
$A'000
|6.1
|Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 1
|518
|6.2
|Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 2
|-
|Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments.
|7.
| Financing facilities
Note: the term“facility” includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.
| Total facility
amount at quarter
end
$A'000
| Amount drawn at
quarter end
$A'000
|7.1
|Loan facilities
|-
|-
|7.2
|Credit standby arrangements
|-
|-
|7.3
|Other (please specify) *
|34,082
|25,288
|7.4
|Total financing facilities
|34,082
|25,288
|7.5
|Unused financing facilities available at quarter end *
|8,794
|7.6
|Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.
| As announced on 26 February 2025: Credit Agreement Signed for US$22.8 Million Loan from Export-Import Bank.
A fixed interest rate of 5.43% per annum was locked in upon execution of the credit agreement, resulting in a total effective interest rate of approximately 7.2% per annum. Interest payments commence on 30 September 2026 and are payable quarterly thereafter. Principal is repaid in twenty-eight quarterly instalments, with the first instalment due on 30 September 2027 and the final instalment due on 30 June 2034.
The loan commitment reflects an advance of 75% loan-to-cost ratio on capital equipment that has been or will be installed in Amaero's manufacturing and corporate headquarters in McDonald, Tennessee, as well as a contingency reserve and capitalized loan fees.
During the quarter, the Company completed two draws totaling A$12.545 million under the facility, comprising net cash proceeds of A$11.145 million and a non-cash exposure fee of A$1.400 million.
*Amount Subject to conditions
|8.
|Estimated cash available for future operating activities
|$A'000
|8.1
|Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9)
|(6,843
|)
|8.2
|Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6)
|47,590
|8.3
|Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5)
|8,794
|8.4
|Total available funding (item 8.2 + item 8.3)
|56,384
|8.5
|Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.4 divided by item 8.1)
|8.24
| Note: if the entity has reported positive net operating cash flows in item 1.9, answer item 8.5 as“N/A”. Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.5.
|8.6
| If item 8.5 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:
|8.6.1
| Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?
| Answer: N/A
|8.6.2
| Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?
| Answer: N/A
|8.6.3
| Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?
| Answer: N/A
| Note: where item 8.5 is less than 2 quarters, all of questions 8.6.1, 8.6.2 and 8.6.3 above must be answered.
Compliance statementThis statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
|Date:
|.................. 19 January 2026....................................
|Authorized by:
|...............The Board of Directors..........................
|(Name of body or officer authorizing release – see note 4)
NotesThis quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity's activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule the corresponding equivalent standard applies to this report. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity. If this report has been authorized for release to the market by your board of directors, you can insert here:“By the board”. If it has been authorized for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here:“By the [name of board committee – eg Audit and Risk Committee]”. If it has been authorized for release to the market by a disclosure committee, you can insert here:“By the Disclosure Committee”. If this report has been authorized for release to the market by your board of directors and you wish to hold yourself out as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, the board should have received a declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively.
ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4C (17/07/20)
+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment